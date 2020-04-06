Thailand’s Red Cross Seeks Blood from Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Thailand’s Red Cross Society is seeking donations of Blood from people who have fully recovered from a COVID-19 infection. The antibodies in the blood can be used in the treatment of severe cases Covid-19.

Dr. Dutjai Chaivanichsiri, director of the blood centre of the Thai Red Cross Society, said the blood can be used as an alternative treatment for patients suffering from serious lung infections. Dr. Dutjai said using the blood with addition to drugs will assist in easing the symptoms, until a vaccine is available. These Lung infections are brought on by Covid-19 Coronavirus in some extreme cases.

Blood donors must have fully recovered from the disease, been discharged from hospital and gone through a 14-day home quarantine.

Professor Dr. Yong Pooworavan, a virologist at the Faculty of Medical Science at Chulalongkorn University, said that the recovered patients are now immune to COVID-19. Furthermore their blood can also be used to stop the virus from ravaging the lungs and other parts of the body. Especially those in a more severe condition from Covid-19.

Studies of the use of plasma from recovered patients, in the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Shanghai, have shown that it is effective and safe. The method has also been approved by both the World Health Organization.

Furthermore any potential donor wishing to know more can contact the blood centre of the Thai Red Cross Society. You can all them at 02-2639600-99.- Thai Pbs