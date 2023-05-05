Connect with us

New Zika Vaccine Goes Through Its First Human Trial
(CTN News) – A record number of participants have received the first dose of the Zika vaccine at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, in conjunction with ongoing research being conducted at both Liverpool and Manchester universities.

Research is being conducted in order to develop a vaccine that will protect both current and future generations against the devasting effects of the Zika virus.

Animals have successfully tested the vaccine, and the next stage of the trial, which will involve humans, is expected to provide a breakthrough in the fight against Zika virus.

It is hoped that this vaccine, developed for use during pregnancy, will be able to provide long-lasting immunity in countries where the risk of exposure to the Zika virus is high, since there are no approved vaccines or treatments for the Zika virus at this time.

Because the virus can cause severe birth defects in a developing foetus, pregnant women are at greatest risk of infection.

The Zika virus peaked in 2016 and scientists have been working on a vaccine that would offer protection from infection since that time.

Currently, healthy volunteers are being recruited for the trial, with the aim of testing the vaccine on 40 individuals within the next nine months.

The vaccine will be administered to each participant in two doses, which will be evaluated for safety, tolerability, and the ability of the vaccine to produce an immune response within the participant.

As evidence of the safety of each vaccine accumulates, it will be tested on four volunteers at a time, and as the number of participants increases, so will the number of participants.

In addition to testing the vaccine’s efficacy on persons who have been exposed to other viruses prevalent in areas where the Zika virus is found, such as dengue fever or yellow fever, the vaccine will also be evaluated on persons who have been exposed to other viruses.

Dr Krishanthi Subramaniam, a research fellow at the University of Liverpool, cautioned that the risks associated with the Zika virus remain high.

According to her, “Zika should not be forgotten, especially now that climate change is contributing to the spread of mosquitoes that can carry the virus to countries without immunity.” Our vaccine will enable us to better prepare for the next outbreak of Zika.

“The pandemic taught us and continues to teach us that infectious diseases are a global issue, but with vaccines, we can make great strides in keeping everyone safe.” she concluded.

