Connect with us

Health

The Presence Of Bird Flu Is Suspected In Southern Indiana
Advertisement

Health

92,000 School Children in Thailand at Risk of Exposure to Narcotics

Health

Medical vs. Cosmetic Dermatology: Understanding the Differences

Health

Top 5 Ways You Can Keep Your Gym Clean

Lifestyles Health

Top 5 Tips: How To Stay Sexually Healthy Without Medication?

Health

Mosquito Bite Causes Murray Valley Encephalitis Death

Health

Top 6 Factors to Consider When Buying E-Liquids for Vaping

Health

Vaping and the Social and Cultural Impact of E-Cigarettes

Health

How Gelato 41 Strain Works? See the Incredible Facts!

Health

CBC Cannabinoid: Everything You Need to Know

Health

Skin Care Trends to Keep an Eye on in 2023

Health

Malaria vaccine: Long-Term Supply, Affordability Concerns

Health

Mosquitoes? Pests May Stay Away From This Scent

Health

Lupus Day 2023 Is A Day To Raise Awareness And Make A Difference

Health

CTI BioPharma To Be Acquired By Sobi For $1.7 Billion

Health

Syneos Health Is Being Acquired For $7.1 Billion By PE Firms

Health

Egg Nutrition Facts: Calories, Protein, Fat And More

Health

Breast Cancer Screenings: Why Starting at Age 40 is Crucial for Early Detection

Health

Tips for Holding Responsible Ayahuasca Ceremonies

Health

Managing Anxiety with Cannabis: Benefits, Risks, and Alternative Treatments

Health

The Presence Of Bird Flu Is Suspected In Southern Indiana

Published

1 week ago

on

The Presence Of Bird Flu Is Suspected In Southern Indiana

(CTN News) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, there are presumptive-positive bird flu cases in a small flock of birds in the southern part of the state.

According to the Indiana Animal Disease Laboratory, birds from a small flock in Posey County tested presumptive positive for the H5 avian influenza virus on May 3.

As of now, officials are forwarding the samples to the laboratory of the United States Department of Agriculture in order to confirm the results, which is expected to be available in the next few days.

After a “significant death loss” had been reported, the Board of Animal Health reported the incident to the police.

As the flock is not engaged in commerce – selling Bird Flu or eggs – officials said it is unlikely the presumptive-positive case will negatively impact Indiana’s status as a state free of highly pathogenic avian influenza on April 19.

It was reported by the Board of Animal Health that there are no commercial poultry flocks within ten kilometers of where the presumptive-positive cases occurred.

It is approximately 200 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis that Posey County is located.

In February 2022, Indiana officials confirmed that a flock of turkeys in Dubois County had been infected with bird flu for the first time in the state – and the country.

Currently, Indiana has experienced the presence of bird flu in ten commercial poultry flocks (ducks and turkeys) and six small/hobby flocks (mixed species) that have tested positive for the disease.

Due to the fact that bird flu is spread to poultry through droppings from wild Bird Flu, specifically geese and ducks, it is particularly difficult to control and contain.

Experts suggest that in order to reduce the risk, you need to take care to make sure you do not track the pathogen onto your property or into the chicken coop.

Because it is coming from droppings, you could literally step in it elsewhere and walk it on your property, so make sure you do not walk in it.

As a result, we recommend you have a special pair of shoes that you should keep in your chicken yard or the barn area and put on right there before going into the chicken yard or barn area,” said Denise Derrer-Spears, a representative of the Indiana State Board of Bird Flu Animal Health.

If you have a special pair of shoes or boots, it is advisable to clean and disinfect them.”

In addition, keep chickens away from retention ponds or streams to avoid contact with wild birds, and contact your veterinarian if you notice any signs of illness in your poultry.

SEE ALSO:

Best Online Triathlon Training Plans and Programs: Achieve Your Fitness Goals

New Zika Vaccine Goes Through Its First Human Trial

RSV Vaccine Approved For Older Adults By FDA
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs