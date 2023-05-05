The Presence Of Bird Flu Is Suspected In Southern Indiana

(CTN News) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, there are presumptive-positive bird flu cases in a small flock of birds in the southern part of the state.

According to the Indiana Animal Disease Laboratory, birds from a small flock in Posey County tested presumptive positive for the H5 avian influenza virus on May 3.

As of now, officials are forwarding the samples to the laboratory of the United States Department of Agriculture in order to confirm the results, which is expected to be available in the next few days.

After a “significant death loss” had been reported, the Board of Animal Health reported the incident to the police.

As the flock is not engaged in commerce – selling Bird Flu or eggs – officials said it is unlikely the presumptive-positive case will negatively impact Indiana’s status as a state free of highly pathogenic avian influenza on April 19.

It was reported by the Board of Animal Health that there are no commercial poultry flocks within ten kilometers of where the presumptive-positive cases occurred.

It is approximately 200 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis that Posey County is located.

In February 2022, Indiana officials confirmed that a flock of turkeys in Dubois County had been infected with bird flu for the first time in the state – and the country.

Currently, Indiana has experienced the presence of bird flu in ten commercial poultry flocks (ducks and turkeys) and six small/hobby flocks (mixed species) that have tested positive for the disease.

Due to the fact that bird flu is spread to poultry through droppings from wild Bird Flu, specifically geese and ducks, it is particularly difficult to control and contain.

Experts suggest that in order to reduce the risk, you need to take care to make sure you do not track the pathogen onto your property or into the chicken coop.

Because it is coming from droppings, you could literally step in it elsewhere and walk it on your property, so make sure you do not walk in it.

As a result, we recommend you have a special pair of shoes that you should keep in your chicken yard or the barn area and put on right there before going into the chicken yard or barn area,” said Denise Derrer-Spears, a representative of the Indiana State Board of Bird Flu Animal Health.

If you have a special pair of shoes or boots, it is advisable to clean and disinfect them.”

In addition, keep chickens away from retention ponds or streams to avoid contact with wild birds, and contact your veterinarian if you notice any signs of illness in your poultry.

