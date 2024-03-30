JN.1, The COVID-19 Variant, Loses Ground To Subvariants

(CTN News) – Moreover, for the first time in months, there is a noticeable decline in the distribution of the top COVID-19 variant in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that JN.1, which began spreading in the US late last year, contributed to 86% of COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks.

The number of new cases reported at the beginning of March was 90 percent higher than the number reported at the beginning of February. BA.2.86, a closely related variant of JN.1, was the variant in the U.S. that grew the fastest in the fall and winter, causing an epidemic of infections during this time.

However, it has now given way to a subvariant of it called JN.1.13.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of new cases of JN.1.13 has increased in recent weeks, increasing from nearly 2% last month to nearly 11% over the last two weeks.

JN.1.18 – also a descendant of JN.1, but with a smaller effect compared to JN.1.11, is also experiencing exponential growth. The number of new infections caused by this cause over the past two weeks was less than 2%.

In spite of the spread of new subvariants of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 rates across most of the United States are decreasing. Although respiratory illness levels are still relatively high in many parts of the country, the CDC reports that the most important coronavirus indicators are declining in most areas.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations declined almost 14% last week, dropping below 10,000 new admissions for the first time since July 2023 when COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 10,000.

According to recent data released by the CDC, a decline in COVID-19 mortality in 2022 contributed to a rise in life expectancy in the U.S., which has been attributed to a decline in COVID-19 mortality. Despite the fact that the increase is a reversal from two years ago, it still represents less than half of the time trimmed off during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2017.

