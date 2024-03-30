Dengue Outbreak Sweeps Across The Americas: 3.5 Million Cases Reported

(CTN News) – Health officials across the Americas are sounding alarms as a surge in dengue cases sweeps through the region, hitting countries from Puerto Rico to Brazil.

According to health authorities, a staggering 3.5 million cases of the tropical disease have been reported so far, marking a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

Concerns Mount as Dengue Cases Surge

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), expressed deep concern over the rapid escalation of dengue cases.

He noted that the current tally is three times higher than at this point last year, raising fears that the region is on track to surpass the record 4.5 million cases reported in the previous year.

Traditionally, dengue outbreaks coincide with the wet season, which is still months away in many regions. However, some areas are reporting dengue cases for the first time, indicating a worrying trend.

The surge in dengue infections is attributed to various factors, including rising temperatures, rapid urbanization, climate change-induced droughts and floods, and inadequate sanitation and healthcare infrastructure in certain countries.

The dengue virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Symptoms of dengue infection can range from severe headaches, fever, and vomiting to a rash and other complications. While most individuals infected with dengue may not display symptoms, severe cases can be fatal.

Currently, there is no specific treatment for dengue, with healthcare providers primarily administering pain medications to alleviate symptoms.

The majority of reported dengue cases are concentrated in the Southern Hemisphere, with Brazil accounting for over 80% of the infections, followed by Paraguay, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia.

Tragically, more than 1,000 deaths have been recorded across the Americas this year alone.

In the Caribbean region, over 25,000 cases have been reported, with countries like French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic bearing the brunt of the outbreak.

Dengue Crisis Prompts Emergency Measures Across the Americas

Puerto Rico’s health secretary recently declared an epidemic, citing over 540 confirmed cases and a concerning number of hospitalizations, despite parts of the island currently experiencing a moderate drought.

The severity of the situation prompted authorities in Rio de Janeiro to declare a public health emergency ahead of Carnival, while Peru and other countries have followed suit in implementing emergency measures.

Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri of PAHO emphasized the urgency of preparedness in combating dengue outbreaks, highlighting the circulation of four different dengue viruses in the region.

Some countries have introduced innovative approaches, such as releasing Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes to combat dengue transmission.

While a new dengue vaccine is available in limited supply, requiring two doses with a three-month interval, its efficacy is still being closely monitored by health officials. Barbosa indicated that a single-shot vaccine may become available next year.

The human toll of the dengue outbreak is evident in cases like that of Josian Bruno from Puerto Rico, who experienced severe complications including kidney failure due to dehydration.

Despite surviving the ordeal, Bruno continues to struggle with mobility issues, underscoring the long-term impact of dengue infections on individuals and communities.

As health authorities race to contain the spread of dengue, concerted efforts in mosquito control, public awareness campaigns, and strengthening healthcare systems are paramount to mitigate the impact of this deadly disease across the Americas.