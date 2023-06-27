How To Treat Menstrual Migraines: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

(CTN News) – It is possible for migraines to be caused by hormonal changes in the body. Here you can find out more about menstrual migraine symptoms, causes, and treatments.

A migraine attack isn’t a coincidence if you suffer from it at the same time every month. Migraines can be triggered by changes in hormones.

It is normal for migraine attacks to occur between two and three days before and after your menstruation. It is possible for assaults to be both disabling and long-lasting.

Menstrual migraine symptoms and treatment

Menstrual are characterized by similar symptoms to other types of migraines. A menstrual migraine is commonly characterized by the following symptoms:

(Typically one side of the head is affected by neck pain)

Symptoms of vomiting are sensitivity to light and noise, as well as nausea

Changes in vision are taking place

One in three migraine sufferers suffer from during their menstrual cycle. There is no guarantee that menstrual migraines will be accompanied by an aura. In the case of menstrual, auras are rare.

During menstruation, migraine sufferers may experience migraine attacks at different times.

Menstrual migraine causes

Just before menstruation, hormonal fluctuations cause migraines. The major hormone associated with menstrual migraines is estrogen.

When a woman undergoes her monthly menstrual cycle, her estrogen levels change. In the course of your monthly cycle, estrogen production peaks around the time of ovulation and troughs around the time of menstruation.

In the past, there has been some evidence suggesting that menstrual may be attributed to a lack of serotonin in the body, which is a result of a reduction in estrogen that occurs at the beginning of the menstrual cycle. There has also been evidence that migraines have been linked to low levels of serotonin in the body.

It is difficult to understand the underlying physiological causes of menstrual, and further studies are needed to improve our understanding of this condition.

Migraine treatment during menstruation

It is important to note that migraine medicines that are usually effective against other types of migraines are not always effective against menstrual migraines.

As of now, the reason for this is unclear; however, it is possible that estrogen may interact with the molecules of the medications in some way.

