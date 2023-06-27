Connect with us

Health

How To Treat Menstrual Migraines: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Advertisement

Health

Thyroid Cancer Risks With Semaglutide Trigger Safety Signal

Health

The Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder Varies From State To State

Health

13% Of HIV-Infected People Are Unaware Of Their Infection

Health

Before Starting A Low-Carb Diet, Follow These 4 Steps

Health

Adolescent Stress And Postpartum Depression Are Linked In A Study

Health

Breast Cancer Myths: 15 Common Misconceptions

Health

Pneumonia Can Be Caused By Bacteria Found In Dentures, According To Researchers

Health

Why Is Fat Important in Your Diet? You Should Know These 6 Benefits

Health

Diagnosis Of Malaria In Cameron County After Outdoor Work

Health News

Frozen Fruit Recall: Products Sold Due To The Listeria Outbreak In Michigan

Health

Unlock the Full Potential of Cannabis with Live Resin Pods

Health

Reduce Gestational Weight Gain With Prenatal Lifestyle Interventions

Health

Newly Approved RSV Vaccines for Adults 65 and Up: Protecting Against Severe Respiratory Infections

Health

Effectiveness of Shock Wave Therapy in Relieving Symptoms of Enlarged Prostate

Health Covid-19

COVID-19 Vaccination: Safety In Children With Prior Reactions And Preexisting Conditions

Health

Where Abortion Laws Stand in Every State: A Year After Supreme Court Overturned Roe

Health

Diabetes Warning Signs Are Routinely Ignored By Men

Health

Vitality Unbound: Seniors' Health, CPR Training, Pain Relief, and Wellness

Health

7 Best Organic Baby Formula for Breastfed Babies 2021

Health

How To Treat Menstrual Migraines: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Published

10 mins ago

on

How To Treat Menstrual Migraines: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

(CTN News) – It is possible for migraines to be caused by hormonal changes in the body. Here you can find out more about menstrual migraine symptoms, causes, and treatments.

A migraine attack isn’t a coincidence if you suffer from it at the same time every month. Migraines can be triggered by changes in hormones.

It is normal for migraine attacks to occur between two and three days before and after your menstruation. It is possible for assaults to be both disabling and long-lasting.

Menstrual migraine symptoms and treatment

Menstrual are characterized by similar symptoms to other types of migraines. A menstrual migraine is commonly characterized by the following symptoms:

  • (Typically one side of the head is affected by neck pain)

  • Symptoms of vomiting are sensitivity to light and noise, as well as nausea

  • Changes in vision are taking place

One in three migraine sufferers suffer from during their menstrual cycle. There is no guarantee that menstrual migraines will be accompanied by an aura. In the case of menstrual, auras are rare.

During menstruation, migraine sufferers may experience migraine attacks at different times.

Menstrual migraine causes

Just before menstruation, hormonal fluctuations cause migraines. The major hormone associated with menstrual migraines is estrogen.

When a woman undergoes her monthly menstrual cycle, her estrogen levels change. In the course of your monthly cycle, estrogen production peaks around the time of ovulation and troughs around the time of menstruation.

In the past, there has been some evidence suggesting that menstrual may be attributed to a lack of serotonin in the body, which is a result of a reduction in estrogen that occurs at the beginning of the menstrual cycle. There has also been evidence that migraines have been linked to low levels of serotonin in the body.

It is difficult to understand the underlying physiological causes of menstrual, and further studies are needed to improve our understanding of this condition.

Migraine treatment during menstruation

It is important to note that migraine medicines that are usually effective against other types of migraines are not always effective against menstrual migraines.

As of now, the reason for this is unclear; however, it is possible that estrogen may interact with the molecules of the medications in some way.

SEE ALSO:

The Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder Varies From State To State

Thyroid Cancer Risks With Semaglutide Trigger Safety Signal

Before Starting A Low-Carb Diet, Follow These 4 Steps
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs