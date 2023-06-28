Mosquitoes Strike Back: Local Malaria Resurfaces In The US After 20 Years

(CTN NEWS) – The US has reported its first local cases of malaria in 20 years, raising concerns about the spread of the mosquito-borne disease in the country.

Four cases of malaria were detected in Fairfax County, Virginia, between June and September 2021.

None of the patients had traveled to a malaria-endemic area or had any other risk factors for the infection.

Malaria: Causes, Symptoms, and Global Impact

Malaria is caused by a parasite transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, and muscle pain.

Malaria is one of the most common and deadly infectious diseases globally, affecting over 200 million people annually and causing over 400,000 deaths each year, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Local Transmission and Historical Cases

The four cases in Virginia were likely caused by local transmission from mosquitoes that had bitten an infected traveler or immigrant.

This is the first time since 2002 that local cases have been reported in the US.

The last outbreak of locally acquired malaria occurred in Florida in 1990, with 27 reported cases.

Recommendations for Prevention and Vigilance

The CDC advises health care providers and public health officials to be alert for possible malaria cases among patients with fever and a history of residence or travel in Fairfax County.

Residents and visitors of Fairfax County are recommended to take precautions against mosquito bites, such as using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and staying indoors at dawn and dusk.

European Warning and Urgent Actions

The emergence of local malaria cases in the US coincides with a warning from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) regarding the increasing risk of mosquito-borne diseases in Europe.

Climate change, urbanization, globalization, and human mobility have contributed to the expansion of mosquitoes and the diseases they carry, such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and West Nile virus.

The ECDC urges European countries to strengthen surveillance and response capacities, as well as invest in research and innovation to prevent and treat mosquito-borne diseases.

Addressing Mosquito-Borne Diseases Globally

Mosquito-borne diseases require coordinated action at local, national, regional, and global levels.

Raising awareness, enhancing surveillance, improving diagnosis, implementing prevention measures, and supporting research and innovation are crucial in reducing the burden of these diseases and saving lives.

