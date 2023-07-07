Having Mental Health When You’re Dealing With A Scary Diagnosis And Grief

(CTN News) – Mental health cannot be overemphasized in these tough times. Diagnosis itself, treatments, and bereavement all take a toll on your mental health.

Mental illnesses like depression, anxiety, and cancer often go hand in hand. People often struggle through these feelings alone, but they don’t have to.

Mental well-being can have a profound impact on individuals facing extreme hardship, according to research and experts.

Evy Michalopoulos founded Machi Filotimo Cancer Project, a non-profit in Johannesburg. As well as raising awareness, the organization supports cancer patients and their families through this difficult time.

Mental health is important for patients fighting cancer and for families dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Numerous studies have highlighted the mind-body connection and how they influence each other. A dreadful diagnosis like cancer or grief can affect someone’s mental well-being and treatment outcome.

A positive mental state, including optimism and resilience, can help you cope better, boost your immune system, and improve your health.

Michalopoulos says anger, grief, frustration, and guilt often come into play when a diagnosis or loss is sudden and unexpected.

“We feel like we have to be strong, so we lock away our feelings, but that often leads to mental health problems like depression and anxiety,” she said.

But there’s still hope, there are programs that support cancer families.

In times of need, value-added benefits can cover items like trauma counselling, which can be a lifeline.

Taking care of your mental health is crucial, both for fighting disease and coping with loss.

He says seeking help doesn’t mean you’re weak, because everyone needs strength when facing something this big.

Knowing you’re not alone helps in situations like this.”

Coping with uncertainty:

Fear, anxiety, and sadness can come with a dreadful diagnosis or the loss of a loved one.

A person’s mental health is crucial to navigating the uncertain and complex path ahead.

It’s important to have psychological resilience, coping mechanisms, and the ability to get support if you’re going through these kinds of things.

Developing a network of support:

It can help you feel normal and reduce feelings of isolation and distress when you connect with others who are going through similar things. Several studies have shown the importance of having a strong support system for mental health.

There is nothing more comforting, encouraging, and empathetic than having a network of individuals who understand the emotional challenges of cancer, whether it is family, friends, or cancer support groups.

Make self-care a priority:

After a dreadful diagnosis or a time of grief, self-care becomes even more important. Taking part in activities that contribute to mental, emotional, and physical well-being can help people stay grounded.

You can do this with exercise, mindfulness, creative outlets, and self-compassion.

It’s best to give people options to explore, so they can make better choices that can lead to better outcomes.

People need to be open to asking for and receiving help, especially when it comes to mental health.

It’s not a sign of weakness to ask for help. Take advantage of what’s available, reach out, and get as much info as you can.

