Cancer Diagnosis Early Saves Lives

(CTN News) – Medical Oncology Specialist Dr. Celal Alandağ stressed the importance of early cancer diagnosis. “Everybody now knows the importance of early cancer diagnosis.”

Cancers that are detected in time with state-of-the-art scans can extend patients’ life expectancy. It’s true.

Women are most likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer, so doing self-exams is essential to catching early. When you’re 20, you should start checking your breasts once a month and consult your doctor if anything changes. My recommendation is to see a doctor every 2-3 years between 20 and 40.

It’s life-saving to get a mammogram and physician evaluation once a year after you’re 40,” he said.

She said after the first sexual experience, a smear test and examination should be done once a year to keep an eye on cervical cancer.

If it stays normal for three years, you can repeat it every 2-3 years. Controls should be done regularly if there are diseases or drugs that weaken the immune system. Says.

Performing a colonoscopy after 50 will significantly reduce your chance of getting advanced disease, said Alanda. “A colonoscopy every 10 years is enough.”

But it’s also critical to get a negative stool occult blood test three times. If a stool occult blood test comes back positive, I recommend a colonoscopy. He said.

Alandağ emphasized the importance of having prostate examinations and PSA tests performed beginning at the age of 45 for men with a family history of prostate cancer, and beginning at the age of 50 for men without a family history, stating that prostate is the second most prevalent form of among men after lung cancer.

As she explained, smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer.

As is well known, smoking is the primary cause of lung cancer.

Consequently, it is important to have low-dose lung tomography once a year if you are between the ages of 55 and 74 and have smoked for at least 30 pack-years. Furthermore, individuals who are over the age of 50, who smoke 20 pack-years or more, and who have at least one risk factor should be screened.

Exams shouldn’t be disrupted by concerns.”

Infectious diseases detected during an exam can be treated with simple methods if caught early, but fear of examination and work schedules delay diagnosis and treatment.

Treatments for progressive infections must be more intensive. Regular check-ups are crucial for women with ovarian cysts, fibroids, smokers, family histories of cancer, early sexual activity, more than one partner, and irregular menstruation.

SEE ALSO:

HIV And Gum Disease Study Gets Funding