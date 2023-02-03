HIV And Gum Disease Study Gets Funding

(CTN News) – In the U.S., gum disease and tooth decay are common problems. Health problems are linked to them, and they get worse as you age.

However, for people with HIV, these common problems can cause severe problems and even affect the effectiveness of antiretroviral therapy (ART).

The National Institutes of Health awarded Tulane University in New Orleans a $1.9 million grant to study oral health, HIV severity, and antiretroviral therapy.

Prasun K. Datta, Ph.D., principal investigator at Tulane National Primate Research Center, will lead the three-year study.

“We’re interested in how people’s microbial environments differ, and what that means for disease outcomes and treatments,” Datta says.

The prevalence of chronic diseases of the mouth makes it critical to know how they may affect HIV treatment.”

In the study, he’ll look at how chronic oral infections and inflammation affect HIV levels.

We’ll see if preexisting gum disease or periodontitis affects HIV-1 infection severity and treatment,” says Datta. Children and adolescents living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy have a higher prevalence of periodontal disease.

Despite this, no studies have investigated the role of preexisting gum disease in new HIV-1 infection and antiretroviral response.”

From a periodontal disease perspective, researchers believe this is an essential issue.

This is because studies have suggested that chronic oral inflammatory diseases and microbial diseases, such as periodontal diseases, affect the severity of HIV infection.

The study will use rhesus monkeys and simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) to model gum disease in HIV-positive people

Antiretroviral therapy may be adversely affected by dysregulation in the population of harmful bacteria, thereby causing HIV-1 to reactivate in the system.

According to Datta, antiretroviral therapy per se may adversely or beneficially affect the microbiota in the oral cavity.

Cohorts of young and old monkeys have been chosen to study SIV infection status, immune cell dysregulation, and HIV therapy efficacy after experimentally induced gum disease.

Researchers will study how SIV and simian bacteria affect the oral microbiome, as well as the impact of antiretroviral drugs on the animals’ oral health.

Additionally, the team will study how aging could affect disease progression.

“We hope to find out if the oral microbiome imbalance in gum disease plays a role in HIV-1 infection and immune system dysfunction,” Datta says. “Identifying dysregulated oral microbiome species may lead to the development of therapeutics to modulate the oral microbiome, which could improve HIV-1 care.”

