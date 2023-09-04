Kristin Chenoweth And Josh Bryant Were Married In Dallas

(CTN News) – I am happy to inform you that Kristin Chenoweth is officially married! A beautiful ceremony was held in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 2 for the actress and singer, 55, who wed her love Josh Bryant, 41, in a beautiful ceremony.

Chenoweth and Bryant, who got married just a few months ago, teamed up with People and photographer Dale Benfield to share the joyous news, and the publication posted photos of them at the wedding.

Bryant wore a light gray suit with a charcoal tie, while Kristin Chenoweth wore a strapless nude and pink Pamella Roland gown with pearl embellishments down the front and a large bow in the back. The front of her hair was clipped, and the rest of her hair was down.

Chenoweth told People in an accompanying interview that she has been a self-proclaimed bachelorette for most of her life. In fact, I had already been engaged before, but had not been able to get married. That is, until I met Josh. I thought, ‘Why would I ever let him go?’ when I first saw him.

“Because I didn’t want to wear white, I chose a dress that I thought was simple and elegant,” Kristin Chenoweth said, explaining that she never thought she would be getting married, so I chose a gown that was very nontraditional.”

There were around 140 people in attendance at the wedding, which was held at a private residence, and a friend officiated the wedding ceremony.

As the ring bearer,

Thunder was the dog of the couple, and he made his grand entrance to the song “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC as the song played for Thunder.

As Kristin Chenoweth prepared for the wedding, she told People: “I want to look and feel like Kristin, and I want Josh to see the woman he has been dating for five years.”. I will look glamorous, but I will not have the best hair, even though we will be in Texas. I am going to look like myself.”

Chenoweth first met Bryant when he played at her niece’s wedding in 2016, as part of Bryant’s band, Backroad Anthem.

He made his move when Bryant played at the Wicked performer’s nephew’s wedding in 2018 and he was able to develop a friendship with the Wicked performer after that.

I was asked by Josh where I would be playing next, and I told him it was going to be in North Carolina. Then I replied, “I’m busy right now.”.

This is why I don’t have the time right now, da, da, da. He shows up at the concert and that’s when I knew it was over,” recalled Kristin Chenoweth of the beginning of her romance with him.

