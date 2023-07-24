President Biden To Establish Emmett Till National Monument: Honoring A Tragic Legacy

(CTN NEWS) – President Joe Biden is set to commemorate the tragic legacy of Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who suffered a horrific fate in 1955 after being kidnapped, tortured, and murdered following false accusations of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi.

A White House official disclosed on Saturday that Biden intends to establish a national monument in Till’s honor.

On Tuesday, which coincides with the anniversary of Emmett Till’s birth in 1941, President Biden will sign a proclamation designating the “Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument” encompassing three significant sites in Illinois and Mississippi.

The official, preferring anonymity since the White House has not yet formally announced the president’s plans, revealed these intentions.

This national monument will serve as a protective emblem for locations pivotal to Till’s short yet impactful life, as well as the events surrounding his death at the age of 14.

Additionally, it will commemorate the acquittal of his white assailants and highlight the remarkable activism of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Her brave decision to display Emmett’s brutalized body in an open casket, and the publication of the disturbing photos by Jet magazine, played a crucial role in igniting the fervor of the Civil Rights Movement.

The monument will stand as a testament to the profound impact of their struggle for justice and equality in American history.

President Biden’s Monument Honoring Emmett Till and His Mother Amidst Tense Race Relations in the United States

Amidst a tense climate in the United States concerning matters of race, President Biden’s decision to establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother holds particular significance.

The country is grappling with conservative leaders’ pushback against the teaching of slavery and Black history in public schools, as well as resistance towards diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in various educational and corporate settings.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently criticized a revised Black history curriculum in Florida that controversially suggests enslaved people benefited from the skills they acquired while being oppressed.

This curriculum was approved by the Florida Board of Education to fulfill legislation signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate who accuses public schools of promoting liberal indoctrination.

In her speech delivered from Jacksonville, Florida, Harris expressed bewilderment at the notion that any benefits could be derived from the severe dehumanization endured during the era of slavery.

Governor DeSantis defended the components of the curriculum, claiming they are rooted in factual information.

The forthcoming monument to Emmett Till and his mother will span three sites across Illinois and Mississippi.

In Illinois, the monument will include the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, located in Bronzeville, a historically Black neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.

In September 1955, thousands of people gathered at this church to mourn Emmett Till.

The Mississippi sites consist of Graball Landing, believed to be where Till’s mutilated body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River, and the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, where Till’s killers faced trial and were ultimately acquitted by an all-white jury.

Emmett Till’s Tragic Story: A Monument to Honor His Memory and President Biden’s Commitment

Emmett Till, a 14-year-old from Chicago, was visiting relatives in Mississippi when he was accused by Carolyn Bryant Donham of whistling at her and making sexual advances while she worked at a store in the small community of Money.

Subsequently, Till was abducted, shot, and thrown into the Tallahatchie River, his body weighted down with a cotton gin fan.

Two white men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, faced murder charges approximately a month after Till’s death, but the all-white Mississippi jury acquitted them.

They later confessed to the killing in an interview with Look magazine, which they were paid for. Bryant was married to Carolyn Bryant Donham in 1955, and she passed away earlier this year.

This monument will be the fourth established by President Biden since taking office in 2021, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to honoring Emmett Till’s memory.

In Black History Month this year, Biden hosted a screening of the movie “Till,” a drama depicting the events surrounding Till’s lynching.

Additionally, in March 2022, President Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law, a piece of legislation that had been under consideration in Congress for over 120 years.

The Justice Department announced the closure of its investigation into Till’s killing in December 2021.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Chinese President Xi Jinping To Host World Leaders At World University Games Opening In Chengdu

G20 Energy Ministers’ Meeting In India Fails To Agree On Fossil Fuel Phase-Down Roadmap

Biden’s Groundbreaking Decision: Adm. Lisa Franchetti Nominated To Lead The Navy And Joint Chiefs Of Staff