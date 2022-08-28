Kourtney Kardashian Faces Backlash After Sharing Penelope’s Makeup Routine

(CTN News) – Kourtney Kardashian is being called out for allowing her 10-year-old daughter Penelope to wear makeup.

On Friday night, Penelope Disick shared her makeup routine on TikTok, and some followers found it adorable; others slammed her mother, Kourtney Kardashian, for letting her explore cosmetics at such a young age.

It is first seen that Penelope, whom Kardashian shares with her ex Scott Disick, puts on a pink headband to prevent product from getting into her hair.

Following the application of a serum, she blended concealer under the eyes, under the cheekbones, and onto the forehead using a beauty blender.

The last step in the make-up process was to finish the look with eyeshadow, mascara, and lip gloss in a clip captioned, “Have a good morning.”.

The 10-year-old applied concealer, eye shadow and lip gloss in the since-deleted clip.

Some fans pointed out that Penelope will probably have a future in the beauty industry – not unlike her aunts Kim and Kylie – but others took issue with the fact that the preteen is allowed to wear makeup at all, deeming it inappropriate.

Kourtney Kardashian have a 10-year-old daughter.I don’t “They have only a few more years of pure innocence before they are required to learn about becoming adults,” wrote one critic on Reddit, via The Sun, adding,

“I am shocked that people are supporting this because she is only 10 years old.”rting this.

In the opinion of some critics, Penelope’s use of makeup was inappropriate.

I guess I’m ‘old school,’ but it irks me that the clip Kourtney Kardashian was shared with the public by a more understanding follower, who wrote, “I guess I’m ‘old school,’ but I find it irritating that the clip was shared with the public.”.

In addition, there were fans who saw no harm in the social media post, with one tweeting,

“Out of all the things to be concerned about, a little girl’s love of makeup?” “Take care of yourself.”

Is Penelope Kourtney’s daughter?

How many husbands has Kourtney had?

Gen Prawit Begins Caretaker Prime Minister Duties for Thailand

Myanmar Junta Arrests Former British Ambassador

Monkeypox Outbreak Might be Slowing As Cases Fall in Major Cities, Says CDC