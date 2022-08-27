Gen Prawit Begins Caretaker Prime Minister Duties for Thailand

Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon will follow Suspended Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s lead in the annual police and military reshuffles.

Gen. Prawit is said to be refraining from meddling in reshuffle lists as they were already prepared by Gen Prayut, according to a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Gen Prawit would work similarly to Gen Prayut. Everyone should continue to work as usual. Gen Prawit gave no special instructions.”

Gen Prawit, who also holds the post of deputy PM, was sworn in as acting premier on Friday at Government House.

At the time of his arrival, he did not answer reporters’ questions. When reporters asked about the first day of his new job, he only smiled.

Gen Prayut was suspended as premier on Wednesday by the Constitutional Court pending its ruling on his tenure.

In addition, he refused to comment when asked if the House would be dissolved or the cabinet reshuffled.

Prior to being submitted to the government, the military reshuffle list will be reviewed by a panel consisting of Gen Prayut as defense minister, the deputy defense minister, the permanent secretary for defense and commanders of the armed forces.

Also on Monday, the National Police Policy Board will meet to select a new national police chief to replace Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, who will retire at the end of next month.

The meeting will be chaired by Gen Prawit in his capacity as acting prime minister.

On Friday, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived quietly in his private car at the Defense Ministry to begin his suspension.

A spokesperson for Gen Prayut said he would regularly work at the Defence Ministry until the Constitutional Court rules on his tenure as prime minister.

According to Thailand’s constitution, a prime minister is allowed to lead the country for a maximum of eight years. At issue is when that period started in his case.

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the PM, said Gen Prayut will work at the Defence Ministry in his role as minister of Defence.

Mr Anucha said Gen Prayut supported Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon in his new role as caretaker prime minister.