Anne Heche Is In A Coma After A Car Accident In Los Angeles
Anne Heche Is In A Coma After A Car Accident In Los Angeles

Anne Heche

(CTN News) – It has been reported that Anne Heche, 62, is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since she was injured in a car accident on Friday, August 5, and her condition has been described as being ‘extremely critical.’

The actress had previously been reported to be in stable condition by her publicist; however, her representative told Deadline today that Heche is in a coma and hasn’t regained consciousness since the accident.

The statement continued, “At this time, Anne Heche is in an extremely critical condition, with significant pulmonary injuries requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgical intervention.”

The Another World star has been in the hospital since she was involved in a car crash last Friday in Los Angeles, California.

According to TMZ, the Another World star first crashed into the garage of an apartment complex. As soon as she began speeding off, she crashed again, and this time into a house.

A fire started in the house. 59 firefighters fought the fire, which had engulfed both Anne Heche car as well as the house which he had crashed into; Heche was eventually removed from the car after 65 minutes of the accident.

