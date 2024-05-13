Connect with us

HDFC Bank's Notice Period Has Been Reduced From 90 Days To 30 Days
HDFC Bank's Notice Period Has Been Reduced From 90 Days To 30 Days

HDFC
HDFC Bank Q4 results are scheduled to be released on Saturday, April 20. (Photo: Reuters)

(CTN News) – According to a story that was published by the Financial Executives (FE), HDFC Bank, which is the largest private sector lender in India, has reduced the notice period for its employees from ninety days to thirty days.

A greater degree of adaptability is something that the bank is looking forward to as a result of this decision. In the year 2020, ICICI Bank reduced the notice time from ninety days to thirty days.

This is the second private sector lender to execute this change, following in the footsteps of ICICI Bank.

An executive of HDFC Bank who was cited in the FE report stated that “this change in policy aims to provide more flexibility for employees while ensuring smooth transitions.” This statement was made in reference to the fact that the FE story identified the executive.

It was on May 6 that an email was sent to the employees of HDFC Bank telling them of the change in the HR policy, as stated in the article that offers sources.

Currently, in accordance with the latest revisions to the labor laws, probationary employees are required to serve a thirty-day notice period before being released from probation. It has been effective since January 1st, 2019, that this requirement has been in place.

The study reveals that on the other hand, employees, when their request is approved by their reporting manager, can even be released from their tasks within a period of less than thirty days, depending on the severity of the task. In spite of the fact that the request will be made by an employee, this is still the case.

Ninety days is the length of time that Kotak Mahindra Bank requires you to give notice before you can leave the bank.

The length of the notice period is the same for all public sector lenders, including the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda. There is no distinguishing difference between these three institutions.

At HDFC Bank, the total number of employees reached 208,066 during the third quarter of the fiscal year 24 (FY24), surpassing the 2 lakh milestone. This was the highest number of employees ever recorded at HDFC Bank. During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 24,

HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 16,511.85 crore,

Which is a 47.05 percent increase over the previous quarter’s figure. According to a report that was submitted to the BSE, the company’s net interest income (interest generated less interest expenditure) for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2024, climbed by 24.51 percent to Rs 29,076.82 crore. This is in comparison to the net interest income of Rs 23,351.83 crore that was recorded during the same period of time in the previous year.

When compared to the net profit that the company made during the same time period the previous year, the net profit that the company produced for the whole year 2023-24 was 60,810 crore, which is a 37.9 percent increase.

Additionally, it was announced that it will be paying a dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share for the fiscal year 2023-24.

This payment is equivalent to 1,950 percent of the equity share price. The distribution of Rs 15.5 that was declared in 2021-22 and the dividend of Rs 19 that was announced in the prior year, 2022-23, were both smaller amounts than this one, which was a larger amount.

Related Topics:
