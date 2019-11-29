Woman Stabbed to Death by Agry Boyfriend in Southern Thailand

A 29-year-old woman has been found dead with multiple stab wounds in her car in southern Thailand. Police are hunting for her former lover for the murder.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman arguing with a man then stabbed her, and carried her back to her parked vehicle.

The murder was reported to police about 10.30pm on Thursday, on the Koh Taeo-Sam Kong Road in Songkhla.

The chiefs of Songkhla city and Songkhla provincial police arrived at the scene to supervise the investigation.

The woman’s blood-soaked body was in the front passenger seat, her head resting on the dashboard. The victim was identified as Soontree Samutararat, also from southern Thailand.

Police said she had been stabbed eight times, in the face and torso. The severity of the wounds pointed to the killer’s intense anger. A pair of woman’s shoes were left at the driver’s seat.

Investigators found drops of blood on the road, but no weapon.

Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying the car had parked there, and then a man and a woman were heard quarreling, before she ran from the vehicle.

Police said the woman arrived there with her ex-boyfriend. She fled from the car but was stabbed near it and collapsed. The assailant then carried her back to the car and placed her in the passenger seat.

Police in southern Thailand were hunting for her former lover, the prime suspect.

Meanwhile,An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chiang Mai man after a teaching couple were found stabbed to death in central Thailand. Police obtained a court warrant for Supakrit Sujasee, 22, of Chiang Mai.

Investigators from Rayong’s Muang police station said he is wanted for on charges of premeditated murder and theft. Police said their 600,000 baht motorbike was also missing from their Rayong home.

Arocha Supanith, 33, a physics teacher at a private school in Rayong, and his wife Preeyaporn Pian-ngam, 33, were found dead with multiple stab wo

unds at their home in Rayong on Thursday afternoon.

Source: The Bangkok Post

Police Video of Forensics Investigating After Woman Stabbed