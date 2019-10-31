Connect with us

News Video Regional News

VIDEO: Wild Elephant Wrecks Car at Thailand's Khao Yai National Park
Advertisement

News Video World News

Authorities in Cambodia Fear Briton Amelia Bambridge Has Drowned

Chiang Rai News News Video

Chiang Rai's Tham Luang Cave Officially Opens in November

News Video Northen Thailand

VIDEO: Bus Driver Sacked for Assaulting Tourist Boarding Bus With Bicycle

News Video World News

Islamic State Leader Baghdadi Killed in U.S. Special Forces Raid

Entertainment News Video

Terminator Dark Fate Senior Citizens are Hollywood's Biggest Action Stars

News Video Northen Thailand

Elderly Woman Almost "Cremated Alive" in Northeastern Thailand

News Video Regional News

Racing Pickup Crashes into University Students on Motorcycles

Lifestyles News Video

Seven Thousand of Thailand's Elderly Population are Over 100 years old

News Video Northen Thailand Tourism

Tourists Flock to Northeastern Thailand's Nong Khai Naga Fireball Festival

News Video

VIDEO: Wild Elephant Wrecks Car at Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park

Published

2 hours ago

on

A wild elephant has wrecked a car after he straddled the car full of tourists in Khao Yai National Park. The 35 year old bull elephant called Pi Duer, (stubborn brother) , emerged on a road inside the National Park Tuesday afternoon.

The video images taken by a passenger of another car show the bull elephant first appeared curious standing beside the black sedan car which was stopped on the road.  Then it started to lean on the left side of the car before straddling the car’s trunk.

Only that moment did the driver slowly moved the car forward away from the Bull elephant.

In the video, a woman witnessing the incident is clearly heard shouting “I almost have a heart attack.”

Park rangers say the bull elephant (Pi Duer) always comes out on the road during the wet and cold seasons.  They have posted instructions for drivers what to do when encountering such an incident.

For instance, the drivers should stop their vehicles at least 30 meters away from any elephant and they should not take photos.

 

Bull Elephant “Pi Duer” Straddles Car

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement