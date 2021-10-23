Police Take Down Drug Operation in Chiang Rai Province

Police in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province have arrested 9 members of a major drug trafficking gang in two separate drug busts. Chiang Rai Provincial police seized 2 million meth pills, 67 kilograms of crystal meth and 7kg of heroin.

In the first drug case, Police arrested 5 suspects who were apprehended with 310,000 meth pills, 58kg of crystal meth and 7kg of heroin, Provincial Police reported.

They were caught in Chiang Rai’s Mae Suai district after the drugs were found hidden in fertilizer sacks in one of the two vehicles they were using.

The suspects confessed to having smuggled the drugs from Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district to deliver to a drug agent in Nakhon Pathom province, police said.

In the second drug case, four suspects were caught separately in the Doi Luang districts of Chiang Rai.

Two of them were apprehended in tambon San Sai, Chiang Rai on Wednesday after police found 9kg of crystal meth and 1.69 million meth pills in their car, hidden in 10 fertilizer sacks.

The suspects later rolled over on two other suspects, which led to their arrests at a house in Doi Luang, Chiang Rai on Thursday.

The four suspects were apprehended by authorities based on the information given by the five suspects in the first drug case. They told investigators there was another car used for drug smuggling.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai, chief of Provincial Police Region 5 in Chiang Rai said they have extended their investigation and expect further arrest. He also said more people were involved in the smuggling operation and they would apprehend them and confiscate their assets.

