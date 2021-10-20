Police Bust Expat and Wife for International Heroin Smuggling

Thailand’s narcotic suppression police have arrested an expat and his Thai wife over their alleged involvement with a drug-smuggling ring. Police believe they were members of an international drug-smuggling ring based out of Hong Kong.

Police said Mr. Alijandro Cruz, 30, and his 32-year-old Thai wife, Tiwa Treenop, were detained at their home in Bang Lamung district of central Thailand’s Chonburi Province.

Their arrests were carried out by the Seaport Interdiction Task Force, the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), and Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

r. Wichai Chaimongkhon the ONCB secretary-general told reporters that a small amount of ketamine and an instant noodle lid-sealing machine were found in Mr. Alijandro’s car.

The duo was arrested on a warrant issued by the Chonburi Criminal Court. The two were arrested after authorities in Hong Kong contacted the ONCB after they uncovered 61 kilograms of heroin hidden inside instant noodles cups.

A Seaport Interdiction Task Force investigation revealed the instant noodle cups were sent from Thailand by Mr. Alijandro, Ms. Tiwa and their friend, Mr. Chua Yik Lam, Mr. police said.

Investigators then gathered the necessary evidence, before acquiring a court warrant for the trio’s arrest. Police only managed to arrest the couple in the raid, Mr. Chua Yik Lam is still at large.

Police also said that they confiscated assets worth 2 million baht. Including a car, a pickup, two motorbikes, bank passbooks, a Rolex wristwatch and gold jewellery.

More Drug News: