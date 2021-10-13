Police Seize Huge Cache of Drugs in Abandoned Cargo Van

Police in central Thailand have arrested a 20-year-old woman after a huge cache of meth pills, heroin and other drugs were seized from an abandoned cube van. Police had seized 950,000 meth pills, 195,00 ecstasy pills, 38 kilograms of heroin and 3 kilograms of crystal meth, a pickup truck and a cargo van.

The drugs seized had an estimated street value of about 157 million baht.

According to the Bangkok Post, narcotics suppression police learned that a drug planned to smuggle drugs from a neighbouring country into northeastern Thailand for delivery into the Central region.

The gang used two vehicles, a pickup truck and a cargo van for their smuggling operation.

The two vehicles left Phetchabun, Thailand to pick up the drugs in Mukdahan on Oct 9. The cube van was carrying the drugs from Mukdahan and the pickup truck was used as a spotting vehicle.

Cube van full of drugs

By the time they arrived in Nakhon Ratchasima, the drivers of the pickup truck and cargo van were aware they had police following them. The drug runners sped off in the pickup truck, abandoning the cube van on a road in Lop Buri province.

When the police officers opened the abandoned cube van they found a large number of drugs.

Meanwhile, Another police team chased the pickup truck, following it to a sugarcane plantation in Phetchabun province. They arrested a 20-year-old woman near the sugar plantation.

The woman told officers she was paid 20,000 baht to sit in the pickup as a spotter. She was to keep an eye out for police along the route. She said she had done this twice.

Narcotics suppression police believe at least five people were involved in the drug smuggling operation. One was the 20-year-old woman’s husband, who was still at large.

Police also said they were hunting down the other drug-running suspects.

