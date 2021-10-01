Connect with us

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Police Seize 3.8 Million Meth Pills in Mae Chan
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Army Ranger Kills Two Drug Runners in Firefight

Chiang Rai News News

Official Arrested for Stealing Millions Earmarked for the Disabled

Chiang Rai News News

Police in Chiang Rai Seize 1.2 Million Meth Pills Floating in River

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Police Intercept Drug Delivery Seizing 1.3 Million Meth Pills

Chiang Rai News

Laos Readies for New Expressway Linking Chiang Rai to China

Chiang Rai News News

Armed Robbers Steal 3 Million Baht in Gold from Shop in Chiang Rai City

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Governor Orders Schools Closed Due to Covid-19 Infections

Chiang Rai News News

Bangkok Bank in Chiang Rai Tesco Lotus Robbed by Masked Gunman

Chiang Rai News News

Police Arrest Smuggler and Thai Citizens Crossing into Chiang Rai Illegally

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Police Seize 3.8 Million Meth Pills in Mae Chan

Published

2 hours ago

on

chiang rai-police-thailand

Police in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai Province has seized 3.8 million meth pills and arrested an assistant village chief for suspected drug trafficking in Mae Chan district.

Pol Maj Gen Chinawich Wichaithanapat, commander of the Chiang Rai provincial police told CTN News that the assistant village chief of Ban Pha Bue in Mae Fa Luang district was caught with 3.8 million speed pills and 1kg of ketamine.

Chiang Rai Police were following a tip-off that a large number of meth pills would be transported from the Thai-Myanmar border through the Mae Fa Luang district. Due to the tip-off, manned checkpoints were set up along the route.

Police at a manned checkpoint spotted three vehicles travelling down from Doi Tung mountain to the main Phahon Yothin Road in Mae Chan district.

As the three vehicles reached a village road in tambon Mae Rai, Chiang Rai police stopped the vehicles for a search. However, the drivers of two of the vehicles managed to flee.

Searching the last vehicle, Chiang Rai police found the drugs, a handgun and ATM cards. The meth pills were allegedly linked to a trafficking syndicate based in Myanmar opposite Mae Fah Luang district, police said.

The driver was charged with illegally possessing narcotics with the intent to sell, also carrying a firearm in public without legal authority.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog