Egyptian Soldier with Covid-19 Slips Through Thailand’s Travel Bubble

Health authorities a checking venues an Egyptian soldier visited after entered Thailand under the new travel bubble then tested positive for Covid-19. The Egyptian soldier and members a delegation were staying in Rayong after Being in China, UAE and Pakistan.

He and the Egyptian delegation entered Thailand under the new Travel Bubble regulations enacted this month.

They were allowed to go outside the hotel where they were staying during their visit. The group did not need state quarantine because they were here less than 14 day. However they were required to undergo a virus test.

The places he and the Egyptian delegation went to included a shopping centre, which has not been identified.

The Bangkok Post reports health officials from Bangkok will join local staff in Rayong in checking for Covid-19 coronavirus contagion. Above all at all places they went to, and people who were in close contact with them.

The health scare follows a positive result returned from the lab on Sunday. After tests on a swab taken from the 43-year-old Egyptian soldier. The soldier was one of the three new confirmed cases announced by the CCSA on Monday. The other two were Thais returning from working in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The Egyptian soldier and 30 others, including flight crew, departed Egypt on July 6th for the United Arab Emirates. They went on to Pakistan the following day and arrived at U-tapao airport in Rayong.

The UAE, Pakistan and Egypt are also hotspots for Covid-19 cases found in Thais returning home.

The team left U-tapao for Chengdu, China, on Thursday. They returned shortly before midnight the same day, and went to stay at the same hotel.

Health officials tested them on Friday, and there were unconfirmed signs that the soldier might have caught Covid-19. The group returned to Egypt on Saturday. The test result confirming the soldiers infection came back from the lab on Sunday.

Hotel in Rayong sanitized over Egyptian delegation

Officials said the Rayong hotel where he and other members of the delegation stayed was being cleaned . They visited other places during their stay in the province, including a shopping centre, he said. He would not name the places.”We will examine all the places where they visited,” the health department spokesman said.

Authorities would also improve the scanning process at the airport in Rayong, which was not as strictly enforced as it was at Suvarnabhumi airport, he said. “We will reconsider all practices,” he said.

All were allowed to enter the country as they were defined as air crew under the conditions set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, according to the centre.

It remained unclear why they were allowed to go outside the hotel during their stay in Rayong. Health officals also did not go into details how many of the group were soldiers or civilians.

Source: Bangkok Post