Windows 11 Now Holds An All-Time-High 23.01% Global User Shares

(CTN NEWS) – The most recent statistics from web traffic research company StatCounter have both good and bad news for Microsoft: Windows 11 has a record-high user share, but Edge is no longer the second-most popular browser behind Safari.

The most current StatCounter analysis on the market share for each desktop Windows version demonstrates that the most recent Microsoft operating system continues to grow slowly but steadily.

Results for April indicate that Windows 11 has increased its market share to an all-time high of 23.01%, up 2.06% from the previous month.

Despite Microsoft’s announcement that Windows 10 will no longer receive major updates, as Windows 7 did, will people continue to use it?

Many businesses were said to be running Windows 11 pilots, or had already begun doing so, and planning to switch new purchases over to the operating system in the coming months.

This is probably increasing the rate of Windows 11 adoption among business clients.

However, Microsoft will probably be disappointed by how slowly people are switching to the OS, despite Windows 11 increasing its user share.

Despite not gaining any big new features for a time, Windows 10′s share of 73.46% is the highest since March 2022.

The market share of Windows 11 is steadily rising, whilst Edge’s share has been stagnant between 10% and little over 11% for about a year.

According to StatCounter’s data for April, Safari overtook Microsoft’s Edge as the second-most popular desktop browser in the world last month. Safari currently has an 11.87% market share, 0.87% more than Edge.

Bing Reach 100 Million Users For The First Time

Microsoft’s disappointment after learning that Edge has been overtaken is likely. The Redmond business announced in March that the AI drive had helped Bing reach 100 million users for the first time.

Bing has gained a plethora of additions this year for both the browser and search engine, including AI integration.

Other publications might present a somewhat different picture because different stat businesses employ different ways of data collection.

Users of Valve’s platform can choose to participate in the most current Steam survey, which reveals that Windows 11 is gaining users at the same rate that Windows 10 is losing them.

