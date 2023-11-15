With WhatsApp, You Can Chat With Many People At Once

(CTN News) – It is great news that WhatsApp has just announced that it will soon be adding the ability to communicate with a large group of people through voice chat, and this is another great addition to the app.

Despite the fact that it is already possible to create a group voice call with up to 32 people, some people may find it irritating that they are unable to join the voice group call. As compared to group voice calls, the new way of working works a little differently.

The moment you start a group voice chat, a notification will go out to every member of the group so they are aware of what is going on.

If they are busy, they can easily ignore the message because the phone won’t keep ringing continuously throughout the day. There is a bubble which people can join in the group voice chat once they are inside the group voice chat.

A call control (muting voice chat or ending it) will be able to be accessed from the top of the chat window once the voice chat has been activated. It is possible for those who cannot take part in the voice chat in the group to continue to send and receive text messages in the group.

A group voice chat is a new feature that allows for a conversation to be held with up to 32 people at the same time through voice calls.

Like all other messages that you send on WhatsApp,

These messages are also encrypted end-to-end in the same way that all other messages you send on WhatsApp are encrypted end-to-end as well. During the next few weeks, Android and iOS smartphones are scheduled to receive voice chat features as part of their standard operating systems.

During the course of the rollout, it is expected that the feature will be rolled out to larger groups first (33 people up to 128 people) but not everyone will be able to join voice chats at the same time as the feature is rolled out.

The WhatsApp new feature is not available to groups that have 32 or fewer people, because they can still use WhatsApp’s existing feature that allows them to make group voice calls. However, they will also be able to take advantage of the new feature in the future.

It is worth mentioning that there was a leak of the WhatsApp group voice chats feature earlier, when it was being tested through WABetaInfo, when it was still in its testing phase and it was still being tested.

