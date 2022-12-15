The Vivo S16 Lineup Is Coming On December 22

(CTN News) – According to a press release they released today, Vivo has announced that the Vivo S16 series will be available on December 22 starting at 6 p.m. local time.

There have also been a number of landing pages designed across a range of retailers in preparation for the upcoming sale of the vivo S16, vivo S16 Pro, and vivo S16e, which will reveal the entire lineup of the smartphone at this time – vanilla vivo S16, vivo S16 Pro, and vivo S16e.

This is a design that will be found on all three devices.

Each of the devices has a circular LED flash. This makes sense since the phones are being marketed to young people who love taking pictures and videos on a regular basis.

The company did not provide any information regarding the specifications or details of the product as far as the company was concerned.

As of now, we have only been able to rely on rumors that claimed that all three phones would come with 50MP selfie cameras with autofocus. However, we have not been able to verify this claim as of yet.

As of now, this is reportedly true of the vivo, which was equipped with a Dimensity 1080 chipset, the vivo, which was equipped with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and the vivo Pro, which was equipped with a Dimensity 8200 chipset launched by Mediatek just a few months ago.

There was at least 66W fast charging in the previous series of vivo phones. There is a possibility that vivo will increase the rate to 80W on at least some of the phones in the upcoming series.

Outside of China, these devices are likely to be rebadged as a vivo V smartphone just as we expect them to be rebadged as a vivo S device that runs Origin OS Ocean right out of the box outside of China.

