Apple And U2's Strange Relationship Explained
Apple And U2's Strange Relationship Explained

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Apple And U2's Strange Relationship Explained

(CTN News) – If anyone remembers back when Apple basically forced iTunes users to download a U2 album in order to use their service, I am wondering if anyone remembers that time?

This seemed a bit strange to me, didn’t it? I thought it was a bit strange, too. You can download some of U2’s free songs if you have iTunes installed on your computer.

As you already have them in your library, you should not have any worries about them being there. Would it be possible for you to tell me what happened to you?

The answer to that question is more complicated than it might appear at first glance.

Apple and U2 partnered in a game-changing cross-market partnership that culminated in the compulsory download as just the most flagrant example of a game-changing cross-market partnership.

It sabotaged the renegade mystique in rock and roll.

It also opened the door for artists of all kinds to collaborate with corporations for mutual profit at the same time, at the same time.

It could be argued that the Apple-U2 partnership has been a precursor of a significant change in the evolution of art and pop culture as we know it today.

Essentially, this collaboration paved the way for several changes that will reshape creative culture in the 21st century as it established a nexus between art, business and technology.

The partnership was not quite in the same category as an influencer/sponsor partnership, but it had enough elements in common to help inform the development of the concept in a significant way.

Did Apple pay U2?

To release U2’s album on iTunes for free, Apple reportedly paid the band an undisclosed royalty as well as committing to a marketing campaign for U2 worth $100 million, the New York Times reported at the time citing internal sources.

Why does iPhone come with U2?

If we understand your post correctly, a U2 album or song automatically downloads to your devices when you make purchases of other content in iTunes

Can you delete the U2 off iPhone?

Can You Remove U2 Album From Iphone? Yes, you can delete U2’s album from your iPhone. To do so, go to the Music app, select the album, and then click the Delete button. Every Apple user was given a free copy of the U2 album Songs of Innocence.

