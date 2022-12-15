Windows 11 Gets a More Modern OneDrive App

(CTN News) – As part of the Windows 11 update, Microsoft is rolling out a redesigned OneDrive app.

In spite of the fact that the fresh app is heavily based on the main design of Windows 11 and boasts new visual effects and menus, it does not really offer any new features in comparison to the old version.

There is a new version of OneDrive available for download right now from the Redmond giant’s website. This version is available for those running Windows 11, however it is unclear whether those running Windows 10 will also have access to this updated version of OneDrive.

The OneDrive app had to be uninstalled on our PC in order for us to be able to install it. When we did so, we were bumped up to version 22.238.1114.0002.

Overall, though, there are only a few things that you’ll be able to notice after you upgrade to the new version of the application.

One of the most notable changes is the OneDrive Settings experience.

This has now been improved to closely resemble the Windows 11 settings app, including support for both a bright light mode and a dark mode.

A tabbed interface at the top of a window was the old experience, which has been replaced by a new redesigned with a dropdown menu.

In other words, this means that you’ll see that at the top left of the window you’ll see that there are four areas that you can click on to manage your Sync & Backup settings, your Account, Notifications, and information about the app.

In addition to this, there is a newly added area in the lower-left corner of the app where you can see your account’s storage limits, so you can stay on top of them.

The new Microsoft OneDrive app has been designed to work well with the rest of the Windows 11 operating system. It’s nice to see some unification in Microsoft’s apps in general.

In the past, Microsoft has also updated other apps like Paint, as well as the Clock app, and even the Snipping Tool in order to make them work better with the Fluent effects that are part of the operating system.

The company claims that these effects are all about effortless, calm, comfortable, familiar, complete, and coherent themes, and has been urging developers to update their apps in order to take advantage updated the new language.

