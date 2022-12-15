The Galaxy A14’s Key Specs Have Been Revealed

(CTN News) – With the announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy A14 latest entry-level A-series smartphone, the company has expanded its portfolio even further.

As per the latest report, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G phone has received certifications from the Federal Communications Commission and TUV.

These certifications also reveal all the specifications of the phone. SM-A145R/DSN is the model number of the phone, and there will also be a 5G variant of the Galaxy A14 available along with the SM-A145R/DSN.

The FCC certification website has already listed the Galaxy A14 as one of the approved smartphones. In a recent listing from the FCC that was spotted by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A14 appears to have a number of features such as 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

It is also mentioned that the phone’s charging adapter will carry a model number EP-T1510. The manufacturer of the charging adapter is listed as HAEM Co. LTD.

Sadly, there are no images or designs for the phone, but at least we get a general idea of what it looks like.

In accordance with the listing on the FCC website, the Galaxy A14 4G will have dimensions of 167.7×78.8×11.8 mm.

Taking a look at the details in the TUV certification, we can see that the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G will have a 4,900mAh battery (which will be listed as 5000mAh) with 15W charging support, along with a 4,900mAh battery.

There is, however, only one significant thing to note about the information that has been revealed via these platforms.

As well as that, as mentioned earlier, Samsung will also release a 5G variant of the Galaxy A14.

This is because the phone was recently spotted on the official Samsung India website, which is a sign that it will be released soon.

It is expected that the five-gigabit version of the Galaxy Note 8 will launch in two versions, one with a MediaTek Immensity 700 SoC and another with a Samsung Exynos 1330 chipset, both powered by 6GB of RAM.

The prototype will be named SM-A146B/DS, and has the model number SM-A146B/DS. There will be two different variants of this device, both of which will come with Android 13.

As of right now, there are no details about the price of the phone. However, given the price of the Galaxy A13 in India, which is priced at INR 15,999 (around $193), it could retail at a higher price than the Galaxy A13.

