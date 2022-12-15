Connect with us

Tech Business

Elon Musk's Jet Tracking Bot Suspended On Twitter
Advertisement

Tech

Windows 11 Gets a More Modern OneDrive App

Tech

NASA Mars Rover Captures The 1st Sound Of A Dust Devil

Tech Business

U.S. Researchers Announces 'Limitless Clean-Energy' Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Tech Business

Twitter To Dissolve Its Trust And Safety Advisory Board

Tech

WatchOS 9.2 Now Available; Everything You Need To Know

Tech

Twitch 2022 Recap: How To Get It

Tech

How Does Nuclear Fusion Work?

Tech

Twitter Re-launched Twitter Blue Subscriber Service For iOS, Web Users

Tech

Hire Dedicated Development Team and Avoid These Mistakes!

Tech

Elon Musk Is No Longer The Richest Guy On The World

Tech

The Fundamentals of Protecting Your Home With Security Cameras

Tech

Best Laptops Of 2023: Top 5 Laptops and Usage Tips

Tech

An Introduction to Software Development and Consulting

Tech

A Duo Magnetic Wireless Power Bank From Veger That Can Charge All Your Apple Devices

Tech

Features Defining the Future of Web Development

Tech

Clean Your Nintendo Switch And Joy-Cons Safely

Tech

New Updates Are Coming To Galaxy Watch 5 And Galaxy Watch 4

Tech

In Destiny 2, Why Am I Receiving An Error Code Of "Calabrese"?

Tech

Google Gets Officially Registered as a Company in Pakistan

Tech

Elon Musk’s Jet Tracking Bot Suspended On Twitter

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Elon Musk's Jet Tracking Bot Suspended On Twitter

(CTN NEWS) – On Wednesday, Twitter Inc suspended a bot account that tracked its owner’s private jet, according to the account’s operator Jack Sweeney.

Using freely available information, the Twitter account monitored the movements of Musk’s private aircraft.

Sweeney’s account was also suspended later in the day.

In a tweet from November, Musk claimed that, despite the clear risk to his safety, his commitment to free expression “extends even to not blocking the account tracking my plane.”

In reaction to a tweet regarding the suspension, Musk stated on Wednesday that “real-time sharing of another person’s location is against the doxxing policy but delayed posting of locations is acceptable.”

‘Doxxing’ publicly discloses private information that could be used to identify a person or group, such as a home address or phone number.

Sweeney, a 20-year-old University of Central Florida student who also runs similar bot accounts tracking Musk’s jet on Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram, tweeted on Saturday that Ella Irwin.

Twt’s vice president of trust and safety had asked that the account be filtered and made less obvious to users.

Sweeney also operates similar bot accounts tracking Musk’s jet on Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram.

Sweeney or Twitter did not immediately answer requests for comment from Reuters.

As a supporter of Tesla and SpaceX, Sweeney claimed that he initially developed the Musk jet tracker “because I was interested in him.”

In prior appearances with the media, Sweeney claimed he declined Musk’s offer of $5,000 in 2021 to terminate the bot account.

Sweeney stated that he believes his exclusion was motivated by retaliation for the revelations.

Musk has previously criticized the filtering method, known as “shadowbanning,” and claimed that Twitter’s former leadership improperly employed it to stifle right-wing accounts.

He claimed that while the new Twt will still limit the reach of derogatory or hostile tweets, it will do it more openly.

Twit accounts that followed the private jets of billionaire computer titans Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg have been shut down.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Windows 11 Gets a More Modern OneDrive App

NASA Mars Rover Captures The 1st Sound Of A Dust Devil

U.S. Researchers Announces ‘Limitless Clean-Energy’ Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins