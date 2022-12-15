Instagram Introduces New ‘Notes’ Feature

(CTN NEWS) – On Wednesday, Meta, the owner of the largest social networking site Instagram, launched the “notes” feature allowing users to share their thoughts with their friends and followers.

In the direct messages (DM) tab, users can update their thoughts using emojis and up to 60 characters of text that pop up next to their profile picture. One may compare it to a function on the social networking site Twitter.

Similar to uploading stories, this function allows users to choose between “Followers” and “Close friends.”

Tell them what’s really on your mind 💬 Share your thoughts with Notes — and see what your friends are up to 👀 pic.twitter.com/6mbSz0UGPx — Instagram (@instagram) December 13, 2022

Users can independently respond to “notes” on other users’ profiles, but the message will vanish after 24 hours.

The ability to update it after every 24 hours or even earlier, based on their preferences, has improved the user experience.

There is no cap on how many Notes a person can send in a day, but there can only ever be one active Note at once.

In a blog post on its website, Meta stated: “We noticed throughout testing that users loved having a lightweight, simple way to communicate what’s on their minds and initiate conversations.

“Notes provide people a casual and spontaneous method to express themselves and connect,” says the author, “from asking for recommendations to sharing what they’re up to.”

The tool is “a new location to exchange opinions, ask questions, make a status update or whatever you like,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an Instagram Story video.

Here’s How To Use Instagram’s ‘Notes’ Feature:

STEP 1: Install the latest Instagram version.

Install the latest Instagram version. STEP 2: Go to the Instagram app and open it.

Go to the Instagram app and open it. STEP 3: Go to the DM section.

Go to the DM section. STEP 4: Tap on ‘Your Note’. Whatever’s on your mind, please write it down.

STEP 5: Select Followers you follow back or close friends to share your Note with.

Select Followers you follow back or close friends to share your Note with. STEP 6: Click share, and you’re done.

The New York Times reported last week that Meta was debating whether to pitch Notes as a direct rival to Twitter and whether to make it available as a standalone app.

On Tuesday, the internet behemoth also said that it was testing more new Instagram capabilities.

According to the website Engadget, Candid Stories appears to be an attempt by Meta to duplicate a crucial component of BeReal for both Instagram and Facebook.

Users of the rapidly expanding social media app BeReal must upload one unaltered photo of themselves daily.

“A new approach for you and your friends to capture and share what you’re doing right now in (an Instagram or Facebook) story that’s only viewable to those who also post their own,” according to Meta, explains Candid.

Other features in beta testing include Collaborative Collections, which enable multiple users to share posts with these Groups or through direct messages.

And Group Profiles enable groups of friends to establish shared profiles with numerous contributors.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

How to Get Views on Instagram Posts, Stories, and Videos