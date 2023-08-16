Connect with us

Telegram Introduces Stories Feature For All Users, Allowing Editable And Customizable Content
Published

1 min ago

on

telegram

(CTN NEWS) – Telegram announced on Monday that it is officially rolling out its Stories feature to all users, following its initial launch to Premium users last month. This expansion coincides with Telegram’s 10th birthday celebration.

A standout feature of Telegram’s Stories, setting it apart from other platforms, is the ability for users to edit their Stories after posting.

Unlike platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and TikTok, where editing a Story after it’s live requires deleting and reposting, Telegram offers a unique approach.

In a blog post, Telegram stated, “For the first time in the history of social media, you can update any element of your story at any time – changing its visibility, caption, on-screen text, stickers or anything else – without having to delete and repost it from scratch.”

The overall Stories experience on Telegram remains similar to other platforms. Users can choose the visibility of their Stories—everyone, contacts, select contacts, or close friends.

Enhanced Story Features on Telegram: Captions, Links, Tagging, and BeReal-Style Camera, Alongside Premium Perk – Stealth Mode

Stories will be presented in an expandable section at the top of the chat list. Users can also hide Stories from specific contacts by moving them to the “Hidden” list in the Contacts section.

Telegram offers customizable expiration times for Stories, ranging from six to 48 hours, or the option to permanently display Stories on the profile page, similar to Instagram’s Story highlights.

Users can add captions, links, and tag other individuals in their Stories. Furthermore, Telegram supports the simultaneous posting of photos and videos taken with both the front and rear cameras, akin to the BeReal-style feature.

While Stories are now available to all users, Telegram continues to provide a Premium user perk related to Stories.

Premium users can activate Stealth Mode, which erases their views from Stories opened in the past five minutes and conceals their viewing activity for the next 25 minutes.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov mentioned in June that user demand for Stories had been present for years. Despite initial reluctance due to the ubiquity of Stories on other platforms, Telegram decided to listen to its users and implement the feature.

