Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Backs Out Of Cage Fight With Musk, Cites His Lack Of Seriousness

(CTN NEWS) – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to step away from the proposed cage fight, citing Tesla founder Elon Musk’s lack of seriousness.

The much-anticipated showdown between the two business titans was initially slated for as early as Monday, as indicated by Musk on his platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zuckerberg took to his own social media platform Threads to express his perspective, stating that Musk’s commitment to the cage fight was dubious and that it was time to move on.

Zuckerberg Proposes Legitimate Date for Cage Fight, Musk Offers Excuses Amid Skepticism

Zuckerberg mentioned that he had proposed a legitimate date for the event, but Musk had offered excuses to avoid firming up the plans.

Although the billionaire rivals had agreed in June to the fight and had been playfully goading each other for months, no concrete date had been set, leading to skepticism about the fight’s actual occurrence, according to a BBC report.

The release of Threads, a competing messaging app to X, in July, garnered over 100 million sign-ups within a week, adding complexity to the verbal skirmish between the two business adversaries.

Despite the initial surge, Threads’ user count has tapered off, with X maintaining a substantial lead with around 350 million users.

However, tensions escalated when Musk raised the possibility of legal action against Meta for alleged “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets.” Meta vehemently denies these allegations.

In a recent turn of events, Zuckerberg had proposed August 26 as the date for the cage fight.

However, on Friday, Italy’s culture minister revealed that he had spoken with Musk about hosting the event in Italy as a charitable endeavor, possibly featuring an “ancient Rome theme.”

Nevertheless, on Sunday, Zuckerberg took to Threads again, noting Musk’s failure to confirm a date, mentioning a need for surgery, and even suggesting a practice round in Zuckerberg’s backyard.

Zuckerberg remarked, “If Elon is truly committed to a genuine date and an official event, he knows how to contact me. Otherwise, it’s time to move forward. My focus is on competing with individuals who approach the sport earnestly.”

In response, Musk labeled the Meta CEO a “chicken” on his platform X.

Tech Titans Musk and Zuckerberg Tease Cage Fight and Trade Technological Blows

Earlier, Musk had posted a purported text message exchange with Zuckerberg on his messaging app, indicating his presence in Palo Alto, where Meta’s headquarters are situated, and suggesting the possibility of using Zuckerberg’s Octagon, an eight-sided arena for cage fights.

Musk added humorously, “I haven’t been practicing much, except for a brief sparring session with Lex Fridman [a computer scientist and podcast host] today.

Although it seems improbable given our size difference, perhaps you possess the skills of a modern-day Bruce Lee and might pull off a surprise victory.”

Escalation of Musk-Zuckerberg Feud: Threads vs. X Platform Showdown

Aged 52 and 39 respectively, Musk and Zuckerberg are among the world’s most prominent technology billionaires. The unusual notion of a fight between them arose in June when Musk tweeted his willingness for a cage fight with Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, who already boasts training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and recent victories in jiu-jitsu tournaments, responded succinctly with “send me location.”

The feud between Musk and Zuckerberg escalated last year, following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, propelling him into a prominent role within the social media landscape, an arena long dominated by Zuckerberg’s Meta platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

In a technological showdown, Zuckerberg confronted Musk in July by introducing Threads, a direct competitor to Musk’s X platform—marking the first credible challenge to what was once Twitter.

Musk’s legal team issued a threat to sue Meta, alleging the misappropriation of intellectual property and the recruitment of former Twitter employees—an assertion that Meta vehemently refuted.

Zuckerberg highlighted that within the initial seven hours of Threads’ launch, over 10 million individuals eagerly signed up for the new app. However, user engagement waned swiftly, witnessing a substantial 70% drop in daily active users within a mere two weeks after its debut.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Instagram Introduces ‘Collabs’ Feature For Multi-User Content Creation

‘X’ CEO Linda Yaccarino Announces Seamless Video Chat Integration And Phone Number Privacy

Worldcoin: OpenAI’s CEO Initiates Iris Scanning And Crypto Integration – What To Know