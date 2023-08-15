Netflix Expands Gaming Testing To TVs And Computers, Aims For Broader Accessibility

(CTN NEWS) – In a recent blog post, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s Vice President of Games, announced the company’s intent to test game availability on a wider range of devices, marking a significant step in enhancing the gaming experience for users.

Starting this week, Netflix is initiating a limited beta test of games on select TVs for a small group of members in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Subsequently, the testing will extend to PCs and Macs via Netflix.com, accessible through supported browsers over the next few weeks.

While Netflix introduced gaming with a focus on mobile devices in November 2021, the streaming giant is now broadening its approach. Previously, Netflix games were exclusively accessible on iOS and Android platforms.

Diverse Gaming Selection: “Oxenfree” and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure” Kickstart Netflix’s Initial Testing

The initial testing will feature titles such as Night School Studio’s “Oxenfree” and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure,” an engaging gem-mining arcade game.

The gaming experience is designed to be seamless. TV users can control games using their smartphones, whereas PC and Mac players can engage through keyboard and mouse inputs on Netflix.com.

According to Verdu, this expansion is aimed at simplifying the gaming experience for members worldwide.

Partnerships with major streaming device manufacturers like Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, and Roku devices ensure compatibility for TV-based gaming.

Earlier this year, they revealed plans for a robust slate of upcoming games, with 40 titles scheduled for release later in the year and 70 more in development with external partners. This adds to the 16 games already in progress within Netflix’s in-house game studios.

The move to bring games to a wider array of devices reflects ongoing commitment to offering diverse entertainment options to its global audience.

