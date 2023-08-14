Iraq Lifts Ban On Telegram Following Security Concerns: Ministry Cites Cooperation With Authorities

Connect with us

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Telegram

(CTN NEWS) – Iraq’s telecommunications ministry has rescinded the prohibition on Telegram, a move that follows the recent suspension of the chat app due to security apprehensions.

The ministry explained that the ban was lifted in response to Telegram’s cooperation with security authorities, which demanded the disclosure of sources responsible for leaking information concerning officials and citizens.

The ministry emphasized that Telegram has demonstrated its commitment to engaging with authorities on security matters and maintains a stance supportive of freedom of expression.

According to Telegram’s statement to Reuters, the platform strictly prohibits the sharing of private data without consent.

Iraq’s Ban on Telegram: Concerns Over Privacy Violations Lead to Suspension

The messaging app’s operators affirmed that they did not share any private user data with Iraqi authorities and clarified that while some channels were taken down for posting personal data, no private user information was provided to or requested by Telegram.

In the preceding week, Iraq imposed the ban on Telegram due to concerns about numerous channels disseminating citizens’ private data, including names, addresses, and familial connections.

The ministry had noted that Tg, boasting a user base of over 800 million worldwide, had failed to respond to their previous requests, leading to the app’s prohibition within the country.

Iraq has garnered international criticism for its internet censorship practices, including recent instances of shutting down internet access to prevent exam cheating.

In July, Amnesty International cautioned against the potential implications of the country’s proposed laws, which could grant the government authority to penalize those who criticize the authorities.

