Connect with us

Tech

Telegram Launches Stories For Premium Users, Find Out More
Advertisement

Tech

Spotify Increases Its Premium Prices As Streaming Services Struggle

Tech

Microsoft Sharepoint Outage Due To Wrong TLS Certificate

Tech

TSMC Invests $2.87 Billion In Advanced Chip Packaging Plant In Taiwan To Meet AI Demand

Tech

Apple is Considering Raising the Price of its New iPhone Pros

Tech

TikTok Introduces Text-Only Posts And Personalization Features Amidst Growing Social Media Competition

Tech

Elon Musk Explains Rebranding Twitter Dumping the Blue Bird for an X

Tech

Worldcoin: OpenAI's Sam Altman Launches Eyeball Scanning Crypto Project

Tech

Spotify Has Raised The Price Of Its Premium Subscription Plans

Tech

Which Meta's Threads Ad Features Are Driving Twitter Revenue?

Tech

Netflix's Quarterly Revenue Falls Short Of Expectations

Tech

The Future Of Apple Retail Stores: The Home Delivery Service

Tech

Teladoc And Microsoft Forge New Frontiers In Virtual Care: Advancing With AI Integration

Tech

Android ChatGPT Is Now Available In Google Play Store For Pre-Registration

Tech

With Windows 11, Microsoft Enhances Its Phishing Protection

Tech

Timekettle's WT2 Edge Translator Earbuds Make Translation in Thailand Easy

Tech

Elon Musk Announces Major Logo Change: Twitter's Blue Bird To Be Replaced by "X"

Tech

Best Billing Software 2023

Tech

Top User Activity Monitoring Software

Tech

Professional SEO Services from a Trusted SEO Company

Tech

Telegram Launches Stories For Premium Users, Find Out More

Published

14 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – This is a social media messaging Telegram platform where people can interact with each other in a variety of ways, such as individual chats, group chats, or channels.

In recent days, Telegram has introduced a new feature called Stories, which is similar to the stories that are available on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat, but it is only available to premium users.

Unlike other apps that remove stories after 24 hours, Telegram’s Stories feature has a number of unique features that make it stand out among other similar apps.

By using this app, users are able to decide when their stories will disappear, for example, whether they want them to disappear after 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours, whereas other apps remove stories after 24 hours by default.

Stories can only be used by users who have updated their app to the latest version in order to be able to make use of this feature.

In the chat list, you will be able to see a new “Stories” tab that will appear as soon as the chat list is updated.

When you are a Premium user, you can create a new Telegram Story by tapping the ‘plus’ button in the top right corner of the page under the ‘Stories’ tab on the right hand side of the screen.

The users have the option of using their camera roll in addition to taking new pictures and videos that can be added to their camera roll.

As soon as the user finishes creating their Story, they can share it with their friends and family by tapping the ‘Post’ button located at the bottom of their Story after it has been completed.

In addition to the Stories feature, Telegram also offers users the option to record stories using both their front and back cameras with the help of Video Messages.

There is the option to share links and be able to tag other users in the Stories that are shared through the app.

Today, Telegram’s Stories feature is available on the app, and premium users are able to successfully add their stories to the app using the stories feature.

SEE ALSO:

Spotify Increases Its Premium Prices As Streaming Services Struggle

Microsoft Sharepoint Outage Due To Wrong TLS Certificate

Apple is Considering Raising the Price of its New iPhone Pros

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs