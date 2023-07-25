Telegram Launches Stories For Premium Users, Find Out More

(CTN News) – This is a social media messaging Telegram platform where people can interact with each other in a variety of ways, such as individual chats, group chats, or channels.

In recent days, Telegram has introduced a new feature called Stories, which is similar to the stories that are available on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat, but it is only available to premium users.

Unlike other apps that remove stories after 24 hours, Telegram’s Stories feature has a number of unique features that make it stand out among other similar apps.

By using this app, users are able to decide when their stories will disappear, for example, whether they want them to disappear after 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours, whereas other apps remove stories after 24 hours by default.

Stories can only be used by users who have updated their app to the latest version in order to be able to make use of this feature.

In the chat list, you will be able to see a new “Stories” tab that will appear as soon as the chat list is updated.

When you are a Premium user, you can create a new Telegram Story by tapping the ‘plus’ button in the top right corner of the page under the ‘Stories’ tab on the right hand side of the screen.

The users have the option of using their camera roll in addition to taking new pictures and videos that can be added to their camera roll.

As soon as the user finishes creating their Story, they can share it with their friends and family by tapping the ‘Post’ button located at the bottom of their Story after it has been completed.

In addition to the Stories feature, Telegram also offers users the option to record stories using both their front and back cameras with the help of Video Messages.

There is the option to share links and be able to tag other users in the Stories that are shared through the app.

Today, Telegram’s Stories feature is available on the app, and premium users are able to successfully add their stories to the app using the stories feature.

What is Telegram mainly for? Telegram is an instant messaging tool that allows you to send and receive messages from your contacts even without sharing your phone number.

SEE ALSO:

Spotify Increases Its Premium Prices As Streaming Services Struggle