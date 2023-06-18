Spotify Exec Brands Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Grifters’ After Podcast Deal Ends

(CTN News) – There has been a vocal criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from a top Spotify official.

The company has split with them and ended their $25 million deal with the couple after the audio giant split with them.

After Archwell parted ways with Spotify, Bill Simmons, a podcaster who sold The Ringer to Spotify for $200m in 2020 and is now an influential executive there, slammed the Sussexes’ company Archwell after Archwell parted ways with the company.

As part of their three-year deal, Harry and Meghan will produce content for the music service Spotify, which is also known for its collaboration with Joe Rogan and other celebs.

Although Meghan hosted one series of the Archetypes podcast as part of the deal, she worked with celebrities such as Serena Willians, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, among others, to interview them.

The couple’s relationship has been criticized on Spotify’s own podcast Friday by Simmons,

Who is Spotify’s Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetisation.

It was the grifters who messed up everything. I think that would have been the podcast we should have launched with them,” he said.

I need to get drunk one night, and I will tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry in order to try and help him with an idea for a podcast that he really needs.

There is no doubt that this is one of my best stories.”

The criticism Simmons shared with Harry does not come as a surprise, as he had previously criticized Harry when he was under contract with Spotify and added that being affiliated with the same company was “embarrassing.”.

According to Simmons, “shoot this guy to the sun,” he said on his podcast. There’s something about this guy that really annoys me. His contribution to the table is what makes him a valuable asset.

It seems like he never stops whining about crap and keeps giving interviews. What does it matter? Who gives a damn? It doesn’t matter what happens to your life.

Who cares about it? There was no favourite son in the family, not even you. …you live in Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts, and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you complain about the royal family, and you just restrict your message to them. “

