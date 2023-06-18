Connect with us

Tech

Google Album Archive Will Be Discontinued At The End Of The Month
Advertisement

Tech

Thailand Experiencing a Digital Marketing Phenomenon in 2023

Tech How To

Instagram Broadcast Channels: How To Add Music On Instagram Notes?

Tech

4 Reasons Why AI Will Never Supersede Humans: The Future Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Tech

WhatsApp Chat Lock: How To Set Up, Activate, And Use New Chat Lock Feature

Tech

How's Your Snapscore? How Snapchat Scores Your Profile And How To Improve It.

Tech

Facebook And Instagram Are Experiencing Global Outages Again

Tech

Forex Aggregator: Streamlining Trading with Improved Liquidity Solutions

Tech

Top Liquidity Providers: Unleashing Trading Potential with Enhanced Liquidity

Tech

The Benefits of Temporary Email Addresses in Online Shopping

Tech

Chrome Also Breaks With Windows 11 KB5027231

Tech

Microsoft Has Achieved A Record Value Of $2.6 Trillion

Tech

OpenAI Has Updated GPT-4 With New Features

Tech

Did Your Spotify Account Get Hacked? What You Need To Do

Tech

Top Liquidity Providers: Unleashing Trading Potential with Enhanced Liquidity

Tech

Think Twice Before Removing Glance: Your Gateway to Virtual Tickets for Live Shows and Concerts

Tech

Activision And Microsoft Ask The FTC Judge For A Quick Schedule

Tech

In Southeast Asia, TikTok Invests Billions In E-Commerce

Tech

Twitch's New 'Partner Plus' Program Pays Streamers 70% Of Subscriptions

Tech

Liquidity Aggregator: Connecting Traders to Enhanced Trading Opportunities

Tech

Google Album Archive Will Be Discontinued At The End Of The Month

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Google Album Archive Will Be Discontinued At The End Of The Month

(CTN News) – A few years ago, Google Hangouts, which was immensely popular, was retired in favor of Google Chat, which is now very popular as well.

Some of the images you shared on the platform and other defunct services remain on Album Archive, allowing you to view them from one convenient place regardless of which device you sent them from.

Because of this, some users are now receiving emails informing them of Album Archive’s impending shutdown, and encouraging them to back up their content using Google Takeout.

A number of users, including a few members of the Android Police team, have already received the email.

Even if there is no email announcing this change, if a user visits the Album Archive page from a Google account manually, he or she is greeted with a banner on top informing the user that their content will be deleted after July 19, 2023.

In the email, Google specifies that the “content that is only available in Album Archive” will be deleted as of July 19.

According to the company, it is possible that this could either be Hangouts data that is currently stored within Album Archive or even background images that were uploaded via the Gmail theme picker before 2018 that have been stored within the album.

A small thumbnail photo, album comment, or like that may have been saved within Album Archive as well would be deleted, according to the email.

On the Album Archive page, you will find a gallery view of images and videos you have sent over time through older Google services, such as Hangouts in my case.

Whenever there is something worth maintaining, Takeout lets you receive a download link through an email, or you can transfer the file to a cloud service like Drive, Box, OneDrive, or Dropbox if it is worth saving.

Please note that Google Takeout download links generated by email are only valid for seven days. Further, Google indicates that Workspace users will require their administrator’s approval before downloading their images/videos.

According to a support page detailing the sunsetting of Album Archive, users may continue to view and manage their content on services such as Blogger, Hangouts (Chat), Photos, and their default Google Account.

There’s nothing better than going through old content you shared on a service (and probably forgot about) on the Album Archive page.

Nonetheless, some people have been confused by the email announcement, especially since the images and videos will still be available on other Google services beyond July 19, 2023.

SEE ALSO:

WhatsApp Chat Lock: How To Set Up, Activate, And Use New Chat Lock Feature

How’s Your Snapscore? How Snapchat Scores Your Profile And How To Improve It.

Instagram Broadcast Channels: How To Add Music On Instagram Notes?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs