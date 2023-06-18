Zoom Calling Feature Will Soon Be Available On Sony Bravia TVs

(CTN News) – As a result of these new features, Sony Bravia TVs will now be able to support the Zoom for TV app on Google Play, which is expected to launch within a few days.

While the number of people working remotely has decreased as corporations beckon their Zoom underlings back to their offices, those who still enjoy working from home or on hybrid arrangements may be able to attend virtual meetings on their couches at home in the near future.

FaceTime will be coming to Zoom Apple TV (via mounted iPhones) later this year as part of Apple’s WWDC 2023 announcement that FaceTime will be coming to Apple TV in 2023.

It is important to note that Bravia TVs don’t come with built-in webcams, so you will have to buy a Bravia Cam if you wish to make the setup work.

As well as enabling Zoom calls, this $200 accessory is capable of automatically adjusting sound and picture settings according to your location and the distance you are from the television.

Additionally, it enables you to control your TV with hand gestures without picking up the remote control, enables a proximity alert that detects when young children sit too close in front of it (which they tend to do) and includes a power-saving mode that dims the screen if there are no viewers.

The Zoom for TV app will be available for Bravia TVs by the beginning of the summer, according to Sony.

“This partnership will be able to provide our customers with a much more realistic video communication experience on a large TV screen in the living room, enabling them to be more connected to the people they care about through a 3D video connection, according to Shusuke Tomonaga, the head of Bravia product design at Sony.

Whether you are working from home, learning remotely, or just Zoom spending time with family and friends, there are so many benefits to working from home.

