Microsoft Expected To Defend Activision Deal Once Again At EU Hearing On Feb. 21

(CTN NEWS) – Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it would make one more effort to defend its $69 billion offer for “Call of Duty” creator Activision Blizzard in front of EU and national antitrust inspectors on February 21 during a private session.

After receiving a declaration of objections from the European Commission warning about the potential anti-competitive impacts of the purchase, the company requested a hearing.

A Microsoft official verified the oral hearing.

To better compete with market heavyweights Tencent and Sony, the producer of the Xbox, announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in January of last year.

However, the Xbox maker has encountered regulatory challenges in Europe, Great Britain, and the United States.

After the hearing, Microsoft is anticipated to offer remedies.

It has agreed to a 10-year arrangement with Nintendo (7974.T) to make “Call of Duty” available on Nintendo platforms.

This move was made to appease competition authorities, but Sony, which wants the agreement to be blocked, has criticized it.

