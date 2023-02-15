Connect with us

Tech

Microsoft Expected To Defend Activision Deal Once Again At EU Hearing On Feb. 21
Advertisement

Gaming Tech

EA Sports Acquires Premier League Rights To Its FC Games

Tech

Opera's Browser Integrates ChatGPT With 'Shorten' Feature

Gaming Tech

'Epic Games' Claims Google Isn't Complying With Indian Antitrust Regulations

Tech

T-Mobile Users Face Service Outages Throughout The U.S: Reports

Tech

Thailand's Internet Users Visited these Sites Most in 2023: Reports

Tech

As ChatGPT's Popularity Explodes, U.S. lawmakers Take an Interest

Tech

Apple's Newly-Filed Patent Approve That New Apple Watch Will Include A Camera

Tech

Google Expands 'prebunking' Campaign Of Misinformation In Europe

Tech

Co-op UK Launches PayPal-Based Digital Payment Option

Tech

5 ChatGPT Based Extensions that You Can Add to Google Chrome for Enhanced Productivity

Tech

Buy Authentic Instagram Followers in New Zealand

Tech

World’s Most Powerful iPhone Monitoring Software

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces Highly-Anticipated New Features

Tech

MSDT (Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool) Will Be Retired In 2025

Tech

MX Player, An Indian Streaming Service, Could Be Acquired By Amazon

Tech Learning

How to Choose the Best HDMI Cable in 2023

Tech Legal

The Smart and Universal Battery Charger: What's the Difference?

Tech

Spotify Is Acquired By Ctivist Investor ValueAct

Tech

Google Meet Now Supports Captions For Video Recordings

Tech

Microsoft Expected To Defend Activision Deal Once Again At EU Hearing On Feb. 21

Published

46 mins ago

on

Microsoft Expected To Defend Activision Deal Once Again At EU Hearing On Feb. 21

(CTN NEWS) – Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it would make one more effort to defend its $69 billion offer for “Call of Duty” creator Activision Blizzard in front of EU and national antitrust inspectors on February 21 during a private session.

After receiving a declaration of objections from the European Commission warning about the potential anti-competitive impacts of the purchase, the company requested a hearing.

A Microsoft official verified the oral hearing.

To better compete with market heavyweights Tencent and Sony, the producer of the Xbox, announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in January of last year.

/ COD

However, the Xbox maker has encountered regulatory challenges in Europe, Great Britain, and the United States.

After the hearing, Microsoft is anticipated to offer remedies.

It has agreed to a 10-year arrangement with Nintendo (7974.T) to make “Call of Duty” available on Nintendo platforms.

This move was made to appease competition authorities, but Sony, which wants the agreement to be blocked, has criticized it.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Opera’s Browser Integrates ChatGPT With ‘Shorten’ Feature

‘Epic Games’ Claims Google Isn’t Complying With Indian Antitrust Regulations

T-Mobile Users Face Service Outages Throughout The U.S: Reports
Related Topics:
Continue Reading