‘Epic Games’ Claims Google Isn’t Complying With Indian Antitrust Regulations

(CTN NEWS) – Epic Games accuses Google of not complying with portions of an antitrust directive by not hosting its app store on Google’s Play Store.

As a result of Epic’s claims, Alphabet Inc. is facing yet another legal challenge in India. Google announced last month that it will change its Android business model after losing a legal battle with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

This includes forcing device makers to pre-install Google apps such as YouTube and Chrome.

However, Epic claimed in a February 9 filing with an appeals tribunal in New Delhi that Google had not complied with a part of the CCI directive that Google should host third-party app stores on Play Store.

And Epic Games Store allow apps to be downloaded freely without using Play Store, a practice known as “sideloading”, according to Epic’s submissions reviewed by Reuters.

Epic Games Store, the app store that offers games and other apps for download, is the maker of the popular video game “Fortnite”.

According to the filing, the company is exploring launching the Games Store app on Google Play Store and has been adversely affected by Google’s non-compliance with the CCI order.

Epic Games’ director of global public policy, Bakari Middleton, told Reuters that the company plans to join Indian developers in court to support the CCI’s order requiring Google to allow competing for third-party app stores.

Epic is known for its campaigns against Apple and Google for charging high app store commissions. In India, it has 9.5 million users.

In a statement, Google said it had submitted its “compliance plan” to the CCI and would respect the Indian legal process.

In response to a request for comment, the CCI did not respond immediately.

According to the agency, Google exploited its Android dominance in India, where 97% of smartphones run the OS.

As a result, Google sought to stall that directive, warning that it would limit the growth of the Android ecosystem.

According to the Supreme Court of India, Google must follow CCI directives, but it can continue arguing its case before the New Delhi appeals tribunal where Epic filed its appeal.

Epic is seeking an order requiring Google to comply with the CCI’s ruling, and the case is likely to be heard soon.

