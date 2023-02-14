T-Mobile Users Face Service Outages Throughout The U.S: Reports

(CTN NEWS) – According to websites monitoring service interruptions, T-Mobile US Inc. customers reported widespread service outages in the US late Monday.

T-Mobile service failures were reported on Downdetector.com and Product-Reviews.net in numerous locations around the US. Additionally, many Twitter users reported disruptions.

Numerous user posts claimed that their service had been switched to “SOS mode,” which allowed them to make emergency calls without being directly connected to a network.

Neville Ray, the president of technology at T-Mobile, tweeted an announcement early on Tuesday regarding the outage.

“We’ve noticed a big improvement, and things are running pretty close to usual,” Ray remarked. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as our teams continue to monitor. We regret this incident’s negative effects on our clients.”

The business withheld information about the cause or scope of the outage for a short while.

Downdetector.com gave a graphic tracking service complaints over the preceding 24 hours, showing a peak of more than 69,000 reported outages in two hours.

Users from Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington posted comments on the website.

A number of the same states, Alabama, Connecticut, Idaho, Minnesota, New York, Nevada, South Carolina, and others, have submitted similar service complaints to Product-Reviews.net.

Numerous posts stated that the service was eventually recovered.

