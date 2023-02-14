Connect with us

Tech

T-Mobile Users Face Service Outages Throughout The U.S: Reports
Advertisement

Tech

Thailand's Internet Users Visited these Sites Most in 2023: Reports

Tech

As ChatGPT's Popularity Explodes, U.S. lawmakers Take an Interest

Tech

Apple's Newly-Filed Patent Approve That New Apple Watch Will Include A Camera

Tech

Google Expands 'prebunking' Campaign Of Misinformation In Europe

Tech

Co-op UK Launches PayPal-Based Digital Payment Option

Tech

5 ChatGPT Based Extensions that You Can Add to Google Chrome for Enhanced Productivity

Tech

Buy Authentic Instagram Followers in New Zealand

Tech

World’s Most Powerful iPhone Monitoring Software

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces Highly-Anticipated New Features

Tech

MSDT (Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool) Will Be Retired In 2025

Tech

MX Player, An Indian Streaming Service, Could Be Acquired By Amazon

Tech Learning

How to Choose the Best HDMI Cable in 2023

Tech Legal

The Smart and Universal Battery Charger: What's the Difference?

Tech

Spotify Is Acquired By Ctivist Investor ValueAct

Tech

Google Meet Now Supports Captions For Video Recordings

Tech

Google Introduces New Chrome 110, Ditches Windows 7

Tech

Netflix Stopped Password-Sharing In 4 More Countries, Including Canada

Tech

SpaceX Launches Giant Starship Rocket In Key Test

Tech

Coinbase Shares fall as SEC Targets Crypto 'Staking' with Kraken Crackdown

Tech

T-Mobile Users Face Service Outages Throughout The U.S: Reports

Published

5 seconds ago

on

T-Mobile

(CTN NEWS) – According to websites monitoring service interruptions, T-Mobile US Inc. customers reported widespread service outages in the US late Monday.

T-Mobile service failures were reported on Downdetector.com and Product-Reviews.net in numerous locations around the US. Additionally, many Twitter users reported disruptions.

Numerous user posts claimed that their service had been switched to “SOS mode,” which allowed them to make emergency calls without being directly connected to a network.

Neville Ray, the president of technology at T-Mobile, tweeted an announcement early on Tuesday regarding the outage.

“We’ve noticed a big improvement, and things are running pretty close to usual,” Ray remarked. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as our teams continue to monitor. We regret this incident’s negative effects on our clients.”

The business withheld information about the cause or scope of the outage for a short while.

Downdetector.com gave a graphic tracking service complaints over the preceding 24 hours, showing a peak of more than 69,000 reported outages in two hours.

Users from Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington posted comments on the website.

A number of the same states, Alabama, Connecticut, Idaho, Minnesota, New York, Nevada, South Carolina, and others, have submitted similar service complaints to Product-Reviews.net.

Numerous posts stated that the service was eventually recovered.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Thailand’s Internet Users Visited these Sites Most in 2023: Reports

As ChatGPT’s Popularity Explodes, U.S. lawmakers Take an Interest

Apple’s Newly-Filed Patent Approve That New Apple Watch Will Include A Camera
Related Topics:
Continue Reading