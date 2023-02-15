Opera’s Browser Integrates ChatGPT With ‘Shorten’ Feature

(CTN NEWS) – With the most recent announcement of a new feature called “Shorten,” which uses the strength of ChatGPT to generate summaries of webpages and articles.

Opera is also placing a significant wager on artificial intelligence as the new era of browser wars continues with search giants like Google and Microsoft developing their own AI chatbots.

By tapping an icon to the right of the address bar, Opera users will now have access to a bulleted summary of the webpage they’re viewing, thanks to the arrival of Shorten.

When speaking to The Verge, Jan Standel, vice president of marketing and communications, did not provide a timeframe for the feature’s release. He remarked that the business is looking for further ways to use artificial intelligence to improve the Opera experience.

However, the specifics of these additions have not yet been made public.

Per Wetterdal, Opera’s head of strategic partnerships and AI, said, “We are excited to see the rapid roll-out of developer programs for solutions like Google Bard.

For example, and are beginning to create and roll out amazing adventures in browsing the web that not very long ago seemed difficult to achieve.”

Intensifying Rivalry In The Browser Industry

Since the introduction of AI technologies like ChatGPT and Microsoft’s statement that it would be integrated into its Bing browser, search engine juggernauts like Google are beginning to worry about their dominance for the first time in decades.

In the same week Microsoft began accepting invitations to sample the new Edge browser with an “AI-powered copilot” that can summarise online pages, Opera announced that it would integrate AI into its browser.

Google also unveiled Bard, a LaMDA-powered AI chatbot, in response to this contest (Language Model for Dialogue Applications).

Bard’s debut, however, was less than ideal because it responded incorrectly to the company’s presentation, which caused Alphabet’s stock to fall by almost 8% and its market value to decline by $100 billion in a single day.

