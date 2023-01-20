Connect with us

Gaming Business News Asia

China's NetEase Rejects Activision Blizzard Game Distribution Deal
Advertisement

Gaming

EPIC GAMES STORE: FREE GAMES NEXT WEEK UNTIL 26 JANUARY

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 19, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 19, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #329 Daily Song For January 19, 2023

Gaming

Forspoken Releases 'PC Version' Trailer With New Features

Gaming

Sony Unveils Top PlayStation Store Game Downloads Of 2022

Gaming

SIPHONS IN FORTNITE: WHAT DO THEY DO?

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 18, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 18, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #328 Daily Song For January 18, 2023

Gaming

Hogwarts Legacy - How to Get the Elder Wand

Gaming

Vegas x.com: Top-Notch Online Casino to Check Out in 2023

Gaming

Poke Mods Are Argued As the Best Mod Station for the Pokemon Go Game

Gaming

When Will Casino Resorts Be Legalized In Japan?

Gaming

List Of Upcoming PlayStation Games In 2023

Gaming

In Destiny 2 (2023), How To Get Jade's Burrow Emblem 

Gaming

Xbox/PC Game Pass: 0ver 40 Games Available This Year

Gaming

How To Make Your Online Casino Bankroll Last

Gaming

The Use of Bonuses and Promotions at Online Slot Casinos

Gaming

China’s NetEase Rejects Activision Blizzard Game Distribution Deal

Published

6 seconds ago

on

China's NetEase Rejects Activision Blizzard Game Distribution Deal

(CTN NEWS) – As the American game developer Activision Blizzard searches for a new partner, Chinese game publisher NetEase Inc announced on Wednesday that it has rejected an offer from Activision Blizzard Inc,.to prolong their long-standing collaboration for another six months.

According to a statement on Weibo, Activision Blizzard had to find a new partner to publish the game in China after NetEase declined to renew their 14-year agreement.

In an unusual public display of tension between the two gaming behemoths, NetEase criticized the idea as “commercially irrational” and charged the American company with “seeking a divorce but still being attached.”

This is so that foreign gaming firms can operate in China, which is typically impossible without a Chinese distributor.

Copies of World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria video game published by Activision Blizzard, owned by Vivendi, are displayed in a shop in Rome, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Nintendo earlier announced a cooperation with Tencent to bring the Nintendo Switch to China, prompting many companies to search for distributors to bring goods or services to be offered in the land of the dragon.

As a result, popular games like “World of Warcraft” won’t be available in China, the largest gaming market in the world, starting on January 23.

The businesses had been unable to agree on fundamental parameters of cooperation.

Publishing Blizzard’s games in China helped NetEase grow into a global gaming powerhouse.

Since then, it has increased its own capacity for game production; today, in-house games generate more than 60% of income.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

EPIC GAMES STORE: FREE GAMES NEXT WEEK UNTIL 26 JANUARY

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 19, 2023: 100% Working

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 19, 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading