Call of Duty: Warzone Legacy Video Shows Career Stats
Published

1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Warzone Legacy Video Shows Career Stats

(CTN NEWS) – On Nov. 16, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will be released, but gamers of the free-to-play battle royale game can evaluate their performance in Warzone 1.0 throughout the course of the past more than two years.

All Call of Duty gamers can view and download the Warzone Legacy video.

Along with other facts, the highlight reel will feature information about a player’s first match drop, their favoured operator, and even how many falling deaths they’ve experienced.

Players must access the My Warzone Legacy website to view Their Activision ID, which can be located on their Call of Duty profile page, must be entered.

The video will be generated after the ID has been inputted, and you can download or share it on Facebook or Twitter at that point.
On November 16, Warzone 2.0 launches for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

With a new map, AI-controlled enemies, and gameplay adjustments like swimming, the game will borrow features from the newly released Modern Warfare 2.

First released at 1:11 PM PT on November 8, 2022.

Official Trailer Of Call of Duty: Warzone

