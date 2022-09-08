Apple Watch Series 8 Will Feature A Temperature Sensor And Crash Detection

The Series 8 and older watches will also have cellular roaming.

As long as they run watchOS 9, older watches will also receive the feature starting with the Series 4. Activating this mode will disable the always-on display and auto-workout tracking, but you will still be able to track your activity and detect crashes.

The company also says that anyone using Cycle Tracking will now get a warning when their period is irregular, which could indicate that there is an “underlying health condition.”.

After Roe v. Wade was repealed, anyone tracking their cycles must consider encryption on the watch itself.

Tracking your body temperature overnight can help you gain insights into your ovulation cycle, which can be used to enhance the watch’s cycle tracking feature.

According to the company, it can detect even the smallest temperature changes and checks your temperature every five seconds.

Two new motion sensors are also included in the Series 8 to detect severe car accidents. On September 16th, it will be available for $399 for the GPS model and $499 for the cellular model.

In last year’s Series 7, the screen size was slightly increased (but flat sides weren’t introduced as rumors suggested).

In addition to the redesign, the device was only updated with a few new features: faster charging, improved durability, and a few new colors.

Series 8 aluminum comes in four colors: midnight, starlight, silver, and red; stainless steel comes in silver, gold, and graphite.

Series 8 of the Apple Watch faces a lot of competition. With the Sense 2, Inspire 3, and Versa 4, Fitbit’s smartwatch lineup has been revamped. The latest generation of Garmin smartwatches has also received high marks from reviewers.

While the Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch aren’t really competing for iPhone users’ wrists, it’s always interesting to see how Apple’s wearable compares to the flagship Android devices.

