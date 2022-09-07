Google Chrome Has A Major Security Bug: Update Your Browser As Soon As Possible

(CTN News) _ Over the weekend, Google Chrome was patched for a critical security vulnerability. Protect your browser.

The Chrome and Chromium browsers need critical security updates. The Chrome update patched a significant vulnerability. Update Chrome on all systems.

Chrome-based browsers, such as Opera, Brave, and Microsoft Edge, are affected. High severity zero-day vulnerability. Chrome 105.0.5195.102 has been updated.

Check your Chrome version and get updated if you haven’t already.

How to update Chrome on Android

Android phones and tablets are set up to automatically check for and install updates. On the Play Store page for Google Chrome, tap on the three-dot menu to access its update settings.

Check if your Google Chrome app is updated in Android.

1. Open your Play Store app. In the top right corner, tap your profile icon.

2. Tap Manage apps & device to bring up the Overview tab.

3. The second option on the Overview tab will either say All apps up to date or Updates available. If you see Updates Available, tap it.

4. In the list of apps that appears, find Google Chrome. Beside the app’s name, tap Update.

How to update Chrome on iPhone or iPad

Google Chrome should automatically search for and install app updates for App Store users. Here’s how to manually check for updates.

1. Open the App Store app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap Profile Properties in the top right corner, then scroll down to Available Updates.

3. Search for Google Chrome. If Chrome is listed, tap Update to install the latest browser updates.

Password and Apple ID may be required. The updates will begin downloading and installing if you provide them.

How to update Chrome on desktop

Google Chrome updates work the same on MacOS and Windows. Checking and installing updates is easy.

1. On your computer or laptop, open Google Chrome and click on the More menu found in the top right corner of the browser (it looks like three dots, stacked vertically).

2. Check if there is a new update here. There was an update less than two days ago if the icon is green. There’s been a pending update for four days. Red icons mean an update is at least a week overdue.

3. Click Help and then About Google Chrome near the bottom.

4. Click Update Google Chrome in the new screen that opens. Can’t find it? It’s great. You’re already up to date.

5. If you’ve clicked the Update Google Chrome button, finish by clicking Relaunch.

Chrome will restart and you’ll be up to date.

