Apple Event, Names Have Been Accompanied By A Secret Meaning Since 2001

(CTN News) – Apple Event were set up by Steve Jobs to announce new products. The keynote speeches he made became so popular that fans called them “Steve Notes.” Apple now sends colorful invitations to the press with a tagline that teases what’s to come.

Sometimes these hints are obvious, other times they are vague, and sometimes they have no discernible meaning. It’s left up to us to figure out what the clues mean after Apple never says, “This is what we meant in our clever tagline.”

The taglines from all Apple Event since 2005 have been compiled in order for you to see what the clues were, what products were announced, and what Apple probably meant.

Apple Event October 23.2001: ‘Hint: It’s not a Mac’

Despite the fact that the tagline tradition started in earnest in 2005, it would be remiss not to mention one of the most memorable Apple event: the iPod’s introduction. As much as any other device, the iPod set the stage for what Apple would do in the second Jobs era.

It seems obvious (in retrospect) that the company would venture into territory previously unexplored with a tagline such as “Hint: It’s Not a Mac”.

What was announced:

iPod

On September 7, 2005 Apple Event, Everything changed when you had 1000 songs in your pocket. It’s time for another round.

Apple marketed the iPod with a slogan that stated “1000 songs in your pocket.” The direct link to the 2001 tagline indicated that iPod technology would evolve significantly.

What was announced:

iPod Video

iMac (with iSight)

iTunes 6

Apple Event On October 19.The latest Apple pro innovations are unveiled

There’s no doubt about this one. During the event, Apple showcased its high-end line of computers aimed at professionals. Apple announced the PowerBook at this event for the last time before discontinuing it the following year.

Announced were:

Aperture

PowerBook (with high-res display)

Power Mac G5 Quad

Power Mac G5 Dual

September 9. 2009: ‘It’s only rock and roll, but we like it.’

Another music-themed invite for an iPod-heavy event. The tagline plays on The Rolling Stones’ 1974 song “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It).”

What was announced:

iPhone 3GS

iPod nano (fifth generation)

iPod touch (third generation)

iTunes 9

Apple Event September 15. 2020: ‘Time flies.’

As a nod to the announcement of the Apple Watch SE, the time reference was included in the design.

What was announced:

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

iPad (eighth generation)

iPad Air (fourth generation)

Apple Fitness+

iOS 14

Apple Event: The ‘Peek Performance’ will take place on March 8. 2022

Despite the grammatical error in the event name, Apple made the claim that it would give journalists a sneak peek at some of its most powerful devices yet.

What was announced: