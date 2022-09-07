YouTube TV Now Supports 5.1 Surround Sound On Apple TV And Fire TV

(CTN News) _ YouTube TV now supports 5.1 surround sound audio when watched on Apple TV. This follows the launch of this feature on Roku, Android TV, and Google TV a few months ago.

A quick glance through the supported devices shows that Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, and other versions of Fire TV Stick have also been added to the list.

They join Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick Lite, which received the feature in June. Please work with Amazon on improving the naming convention.

The timing may not be right, but it means that all the major streaming platforms now support 5.1 surround sound with TV. Still to come, however, are the consoles and games that support it.