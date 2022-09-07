Tech
YouTube TV Now Supports 5.1 Surround Sound On Apple TV And Fire TV
(CTN News) _ YouTube TV now supports 5.1 surround sound audio when watched on Apple TV. This follows the launch of this feature on Roku, Android TV, and Google TV a few months ago.
A quick glance through the supported devices shows that Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, and other versions of Fire TV Stick have also been added to the list.
They join Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick Lite, which received the feature in June. Please work with Amazon on improving the naming convention.
The timing may not be right, but it means that all the major streaming platforms now support 5.1 surround sound with TV. Still to come, however, are the consoles and games that support it.
What is the importance of this?
Youtube TV can now pump audio channels individually to left, center, right, and rear speakers, as well as a subwoofer, if you have a stereo system with more than left and right speakers.
This is a lot better than stereo audio, but still a bit behind Dolby Atmos, which uses 360-degree sound. The feature is included in the YouTube TV monthly fee, so it’s a good thing.
More on surround sound.
As of last count, YouTube TV has over 5 million subscribers in the United States, making it the biggest live streaming service in the country.
I couldn’t find any specific numbers for TV. Hulu With Live TV, with 4.1 million subscribers, is the next largest service, according to TV.
There is still only one main plan with around 100 channels, plus a number of optional add-ons. There’s also a Spanish-language plan available on its own, as well as an add-on in Spanish.
YouTube TV is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, various smart TV systems, and on gaming consoles as well as on the web.
