(CTN News) – Numerous accounts attribute Apple Watch’s ability to save lives in emergencies. According to a recent Mayo Clinic research, Apple Watch may now aid in detecting cardiac dysfunctions and potentially fatal heart conditions.

According to a survey, heart failure affects at least 26 million users globally. Through their investigation, Mayo Clinic researchers looked at the possibility of using the Apple Watch ECG to diagnose left ventricular dysfunction.

The absence of symptoms makes heart dysfunction often misdiagnosed. 2,454 people from 11 nations and 46 US states are participating in the research.

Between August 2021 and February 2022, the patients’ 1,25,610 ECGs were delivered through Apple Watch. The researchers’ in-house AI technology was then used to process the ECG data.

The AI system identified individuals with low EF using the mean prediction across a 30-day window or the closest ECG to the echocardiography that indicated the EF (ejection fraction) with an area under the curve of 0.885 (95% confidence range 0.823-0.946) and 0.881 (0.815-0.947), respectively.

According to the research, “These findings suggest the implementation of an AI algorithm based on ECGs might allow the early detection of poor EF in patients in the context of normal primary care.”

Additionally, it suggests that smartwatches may be able to assist with early-stage remote digital health investigations.

However, the research study has not released the AI algorithms’ source code. This is so that the FDA may evaluate the code, which is exclusive intellectual property (patent pending), according to the statement.

A 17-year-old teenager from Pune, Maharashtra, praised Apple for saving his life on another occasion when it was claimed that the company saved lives.

Smit Mehta, a student from Pune, studying for the NEET test, planned a vacation to Lonavala with his pals to go trekking in July, when the event is said to have happened. Mehta had lost footing in the torrential rain and fell down a valley on his way back.

