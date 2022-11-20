Connect with us

Tech

Apple Watch Can Help Detect a Potentially Life-Threatening Heart Condition: Report
Advertisement

Tech

Donald Trump's Twitter Account 'Reactivated' After Elon Musk’s Poll

Tech

Elon Musk Sets Twitter Poll On Bringing Back US Ex-President Trump

Tech

Mastodon: Can It Replace Twitter Or Is It Different?

Tech

US to help Thailand develop Nuclear Power through a new Class of Small Reactors

Tech

GreatSMM Panel - Twitter Services

Tech

Emerging Retail Trends for 2023 That You Should Know

Tech

Five Cloud Computing Models for Your Business: A Quick Guide

Tech

TCL brings Its Google TVs To Zimbabwe

Tech

Hoyt VTM 31 And VTM 34 Are The 2023 Flagships

Tech

Do You Need cPanel Hosting For Your Website?

Tech

Extract data from PDF Operator Parameters

Tech

Mastodon Is The Best Alternative To Twitter

Tech

Twitter Workers Flee Following Musk's "Hardcore" Ultimatum

Tech

The Price Of Meta Quest 2 Is Reduced To $349, Plus 2 Free Games

Tech Business

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Extend Into 2023

Tech

Google Pixel Fold: Everything You Need To Know

Tech

Chromecast With Google TV 4K On Sale For Just $29! Stranger Things Funko Pop! Free!

Tech

Thailand's Agriculture is changing for the better with the Arrival Of New Technologies

Tech

What Is YouTube Premium? Eligible Users And Details About Google Fi

Tech

Apple Watch Can Help Detect a Potentially Life-Threatening Heart Condition: Report

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Apple Watch Can Help Detect a Potentially Life-Threatening Heart Condition Report

(CTN News) – Numerous accounts attribute Apple Watch’s ability to save lives in emergencies. According to a recent Mayo Clinic research, Apple Watch may now aid in detecting cardiac dysfunctions and potentially fatal heart conditions.

According to a survey, heart failure affects at least 26 million users globally. Through their investigation, Mayo Clinic researchers looked at the possibility of using the Apple Watch ECG to diagnose left ventricular dysfunction.

The absence of symptoms makes heart dysfunction often misdiagnosed. 2,454 people from 11 nations and 46 US states are participating in the research.

Between August 2021 and February 2022, the patients’ 1,25,610 ECGs were delivered through Apple Watch. The researchers’ in-house AI technology was then used to process the ECG data.

The AI system identified individuals with low EF using the mean prediction across a 30-day window or the closest ECG to the echocardiography that indicated the EF (ejection fraction) with an area under the curve of 0.885 (95% confidence range 0.823-0.946) and 0.881 (0.815-0.947), respectively.

According to the research, “These findings suggest the implementation of an AI algorithm based on ECGs might allow the early detection of poor EF in patients in the context of normal primary care.”

Additionally, it suggests that smartwatches may be able to assist with early-stage remote digital health investigations.

However, the research study has not released the AI algorithms’ source code. This is so that the FDA may evaluate the code, which is exclusive intellectual property (patent pending), according to the statement.

A 17-year-old teenager from Pune, Maharashtra, praised Apple for saving his life on another occasion when it was claimed that the company saved lives.

Smit Mehta, a student from Pune, studying for the NEET test, planned a vacation to Lonavala with his pals to go trekking in July, when the event is said to have happened. Mehta had lost footing in the torrential rain and fell down a valley on his way back.

Related CTN News:

Prime Day 2022: The Best Deal On Apple Watch Series 7 May Sell Out

Apple’s iPhone 14 Likely To Be Prices More Expensive Than Its Predecessor: Report

Apple iPhone 14 Max Might Come With A 90Hz Display And A15 Bionic Chip
Related Topics:
Continue Reading